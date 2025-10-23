Despite the Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Arrests the Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles, Carjackers, and Gang Members

The Democrats’ government shutdown will not stop ICE from making America safe again

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the worst of the worst despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, including criminal illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault of a child, negligent homicide, assault, carjacking, and other violent crimes.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement officers are heroes who risk their lives to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday’s arrests included illegal aliens and gang members convicted of heinous crimes including the sexual assault of a child, negligent homicide, assault, and carjacking. Nothing will deter ICE from making America safe again. Not the Democrats’ government shutdown, terrorist attacks against them, or even bounties for their murders.”

The worst of the worst arrested yesterday include:

Angel Gabriel Ramirez-Robles, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Francisco Felipe-Juan, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for criminally negligent homicide, second degree assault, and third degree assault in Dekalb County, Alabama.

Everado Garcia-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Barrio Van Nuys gang member, convicted for carjacking and evade peace officer in Van Nuys, California.

Antonio Cervantes-Barberena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the Southern District of Iowa.

Nancy Zuleira Aviles-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for escape from custody in Louisville, Kentucky.