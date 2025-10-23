Pentane Market is Anticipated to Generate USD 159.8 Million by 2030 | AMR

Pentane Market Growth

The global pentane market is projected to reach $159.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Pentane Market by Type (n-Pentane, Isopentane, and Neopentane), and Application (Blowing Agent, Electric Cleansing, Chemical Solvent, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global pentane industry was accounted for $105.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $159.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4606 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in demand from end-user industries, beneficial properties of pentane, and affordability have boosted the growth of the global pentane market. However, strict government regulations restrain the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of pentane in fuel blending and formulation is expected to open new opportunities in the future.By type, the n-Pentane held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global pentane market, due to its use in various personal care and industrial aerosol products as aerosol propellant. However, the isopentane segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, as it is extremely volatile and flammable.Get Detailed Analysis on the Pentane Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4606 The blowing agent segment dominated the marketBy application, the blowing agent segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global pentane market, due to the thermal and physical characteristics of pentane. However, the electronic cleansing segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to their high volatility and low boiling point.North America held the largest shareBy region, the global pentane market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, due to increase in production of transportation vehicles in the U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in requirement of transportation fuel, increase in disposable income, and surge in number of automotive users.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pentane-market/purchase-options Major Market PlayersExxon Mobil CorporationINEOS Group Holdings S.A.HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.)Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.LG Chem Ltd.Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Phillips 66 CompanyThai Oil Public Company Limited (TOP Solvent Co., Ltd.)SK Innovation Co., Ltd.YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pentane-market

