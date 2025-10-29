Labra Announces Alliance with Ingram Micro to Accelerate Cloud Marketplace Growth for ISVs and Partners Worldwide

Labra announces strategic alliance with Ingram Micro to enable a new generation of ISVs to unlock the full potential of cloud marketplaces.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labra , the leading B2B Cloud GTM platform for SaaS commerce on cloud marketplaces, today announced a strategic agreement with Ingram Micro, one of the world’s largest technology distributors and a business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem. Together, the companies are enabling a new generation of independent software vendors (ISVs) to scale faster, co-sell more efficiently, and unlock the full potential of cloud marketplaces.The new global alliance brings together Labra’s automation-first Cloud GTM platform—built to simplify hyperscaler marketplace onboarding, manage co-sell workflows, and drive revenue acceleration—with Ingram Micro’s expansive cloud-focused ecosystem of customers and vendors.“This strategic agreement with Ingram Micro represents a major step forward in our mission to make our cloud marketplace GTM platform more accessible, simple, intelligent, and scalable,” said Sridhar Adusumilli, CEO of Labra. “Ingram Micro’s GTM leadership, cloud portfolio, and vast partner network gives ISVs and channel partners the reach and momentum they need to go to market on the Cloud faster—and with greater impact.”“As cloud marketplaces become a core revenue channel for software companies, this relationship will continue to build on a shared commitment to innovation, automation, and a cloud-driven future,” continued Adusumilli. ISVs working with Ingram Micro can now leverage Labra’s platform to eliminate friction, reduce manual effort, and more fully integrate cloud GTM into their sales workflows.Key Benefits:1. Global Reach and Marketplace Scale: ISVs can rapidly access leading Cloud Marketplaces (AWS, GCP, and Microsoft) through Labra’s accelerated onboarding process, thereby reducing time to revenue.2. End-to-End GTM Automation: Labra automates the complexities of private offers, CPPO, and co-sell processes—delivering a seamless experience for ISVs and channel partners.3. AI-Powered Co-Sell Execution: ISVs can engage Cloud hyperscaler sellers directly from CRM using Labra, prioritize leads using AI, and leverage automation to scale.“Cloud Service Providers and channel partners are reshaping the way software is bought and sold, and this alliance is helping ISVs and channel partners take full advantage of that shift by simplifying sales at scale,” said Darryl Oliver, Global Marketplace Technology Lead at Ingram Micro. “By combining our global reach, Xvantage™ platform, and cloud expertise and enablement with Labra’s automation and innovation, we’re working to deliver a simpler, faster, smarter, and more scalable path to Cloud revenue for ISVs and channel partners.”Labra is now available to ISVs and channel partners globally through Ingram Micro’s AI-powered Xvantage™ digital experience platform About LabraLabra is a Cloud GTM platform purpose-built for SaaS companies selling through cloud marketplaces. Labra powers listings, transaction automation, co-sell execution, CPPO support, and complete revenue workflows — enabling ISVs to scale faster and grow smarter.

