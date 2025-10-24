Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Market Size Worth $2.69 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for battery state-of-health analytics has seen a swift expansion. It is set to escalate from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This sizeable growth during the historical phase can be credited to factors such as an escalated investment in the integration of renewable energy, a rise in the adoption of the fleet electrification process, an upsurge in the requirement for smart charging infrastructure, a heightened consumer preference for long-life batteries, and an increasing deployment of cutting-edge battery chemistries.

The market for battery state-of-health analytics is anticipated to experience a significant upswing in the upcoming years, expanding to a size of $2.69 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. Factors contributing to the expansion in the forecast period include the increased adoption of electric vehicles, the surging demand for energy storage systems, heightened understanding of the effects of battery degradation, the heightened regulatory focus on battery safety and dependability, and the growing necessity for predictive maintenance solutions. Key trends predicted for the forecast period include progress in AI-powered diagnostics, advanced predictive analytics models, the building of cloud-based monitoring platforms, progress in data-enabled battery management, and advancements in IoT-enabled state-of-health systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Market?

Accelerated use of electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to trigger expansion in the battery state-of-health analytics market. EVs, primarily or entirely powered by electricity stored in batteries instead of standard fuels, are seeing a surge in popularity due to mounting environmental apprehension. They produce no tailpipe emissions, thus minimizing air pollution and mitigating the impact of greenhouse gases, a stark contrast to conventional vehicles. Battery state-of-health (SoH) analytics contribute to the functionality of electric vehicles by scrutinizing the battery's efficiency, foreseeing deterioration, and maximizing usage, which prolongs battery lifespan, guarantees dependability, and enhances the comprehensive efficiency of the vehicle. For instance, the International Energy Agency (IEA), an autonomous intergovernmental organization based in France, reported that in 2024, electric car sales in 2023 escalated by 3.5 million from 2022, marking a 35% year-on-year increase. Consequently, the expanded use of electric vehicles is fueling the growth of the battery state-of-health analytics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Market?

Major players in the Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Gs Yuasa Corporation

• East Penn Manufacturing Co.

• Leoch International Technology Limited

• Saft Batteries

• Geotab Inc.

• FIAMM Energy Technology

• Hbl Power Systems Ltd.

• TWAICE Technologies GmbH

• Qnovo Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Market?

Leading enterprises in the battery state-of-health analytics market are putting their emphasis on pioneering technological improvements such as the exclusive battery degradation algorithm. This is geared towards boosting battery performance, lengthening its lifespan, and facilitating better energy management for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. An exclusive battery degradation algorithm signifies a specialized calculation method owned by a particular company, aimed at examining, forecasting, and assessing the degeneration or aging process of a battery. This allows for a precise evaluation of its remaining capacity, efficiency, and overall health over time. For example, in March 2025, FlexGen Power Systems LLC, a US-based firm specializing in energy storage technology, introduced a unique state-of-health (SOH) feature in their HybridOS energy management software. The aim of this feature is to assist clients in significantly improving battery energy storage efficiency. This feature gives a detailed, location-specific image of battery degradation by examining the real energy flow through the batteries, rather than merely relying on vendor lab data. It, therefore, allows for more precise system upgrade planning, warranty claims, and the development of operational tactics to prolong battery life and enhance energy storage efficiency. In the long run, it benefits users by bolstering system performance, mitigating revenue loss, and providing reliable predictions of the battery capacity over time.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Market Share?

The battery state-of-health analytics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Based, Other Battery Types

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By End-User: Automotive, Energy And Utilities, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace And Defense, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Battery Management Software, Predictive Analytics Tools, Diagnostic And Monitoring Software

2) By Hardware: Battery Sensors, Data Loggers, Control Units

3) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Market?

In the Battery State-Of-Health Analytics Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in the 2024 market. It is anticipated to experience continued growth. The report covers a comprehensive list of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

