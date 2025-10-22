Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR GREEN TO MEET WITH FEDERAL LEADERS IN WASHINGTON

STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
 

GOVERNOR GREEN TO MEET WITH FEDERAL LEADERS IN WASHINGTON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 22, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green will travel to Washington, D.C. on October 22 to engage in a series of strategic meetings with members of Congress, senior administration officials and military leadership, to advance Hawaiʻi’s federal priorities. These discussions will focus on energy resilience, environmental protection, healthcare funding, wildfire recovery and national security in the Indo-Pacific.

During the visit Governor Green is expected to meet with the U.S. Secretaries of Energy and the Interior, as well as top officials at the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as top military officials. These meetings will support Hawai‘i’s ongoing transition to clean energy, our wildfire response and recovery, healthcare infrastructure and military readiness across the Pacific.

Governor Green will return to Honolulu on October 28.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor from the afternoon of October 22 until the afternoon of October 28.

 # # #

Media Contacts:  

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected] 

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

