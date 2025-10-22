OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR GREEN TO MEET WITH FEDERAL LEADERS IN WASHINGTON

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TO MEET WITH FEDERAL LEADERS IN WASHINGTON



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 22, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green will travel to Washington, D.C. on October 22 to engage in a series of strategic meetings with members of Congress, senior administration officials and military leadership, to advance Hawaiʻi’s federal priorities. These discussions will focus on energy resilience, environmental protection, healthcare funding, wildfire recovery and national security in the Indo-Pacific.

During the visit Governor Green is expected to meet with the U.S. Secretaries of Energy and the Interior, as well as top officials at the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as top military officials. These meetings will support Hawai‘i’s ongoing transition to clean energy, our wildfire response and recovery, healthcare infrastructure and military readiness across the Pacific.

Governor Green will return to Honolulu on October 28.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor from the afternoon of October 22 until the afternoon of October 28.



