Survey finds premiums for employer-based family health coverage rose to nearly $27,000 in 2025 

Annual premiums for employer-sponsored family health coverage in 2025 increased 6% over last year to $26,993, according to KFF’s annual Employer Health Benefits Survey released today. Workers contributed $6,850 on average toward family coverage costs. The survey found that among large firms with 200 or more workers, prescription drug spending was cited as the top contributor to rising premiums in recent years, with 36% saying that it contributes “a great deal.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.