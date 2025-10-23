Principled Technologies releases studies showing advantages of AI technologies on AMD Ryzen processor-powered AI PCs

Accelerate complex tasks with AI PCs featuring AMD Ryzen processors Streamline complex activities with AI PCs featuring AMD Ryzen processors

The two reports from Principled Technologies (PT) show how much time users can save on everyday tasks by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many professionals spend their days on a mix of work, with some time going to unique and challenging projects, and some going to routine yet time-consuming tasks. The most challenging tasks are often the most engaging and business-critical, but the everyday tasks—such as managing communication and planning—are impossible to ignore. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to save time on these routine tasks, freeing people to spend more of their time on more valuable (and more interesting) work.Principled Technologies tested a series of scenarios on AMD Ryzen processor-powered AI PCs from Dell and HP, assessing the time it might take to complete this work with AI technologies instead of manually. They released two reports with their findings. One focused on knowledge workers, covering tasks such as summarizing emails, taking notes during a meeting, and generating a project plan. The other focused on technical users, including some of the same tasks as the knowledge worker as well as more technical work, such as building an application.PT found significant time savings in both reports. According to the knowledge worker report, “These time savings not only allow workers to focus on higher-value activities, improve the quality and speed of their work, and alleviate stress and reduce burnout risks associated with repetitive administrative work. AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors are tailored for enterprise AI workloads. Having employees who use PCs featuring these processors integrate AI into daily work is a way for businesses to boost efficiency and foster healthier, more sustainable workplaces.”To learn more about how AI on AMD Ryzen processor-powered PCs can help save time, read the knowledge worker report at https://facts.pt/f5M5P55 or the technical user report at https://facts.pt/1g0yXBu About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

