Accurant Invests in Renovo Automation for AI enabled Advanced Automation Technology & IoT Solutions

Accurant International Invests in Renovo Automation, LLC for AI enabled Advanced Automation Technology and IoT Solutions for Utility and Industrial Operations

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accurant International (Accurant) today announced its strategic investment in Renovo Automation , LLC, an innovative technology company specializing in the next-generation secure AI enabled operations technology platform designed to modernize monitoring, optimization, and control across critical utility infrastructure and industrial operations.Built with modern containerized architecture, AI-enabled features and rapid deployment features, Renovo Automation’s flagship platform (renovo™) serves as both a replacement for legacy SCADA and automation systems or a complementary platform to extend existing operations systems with additional capabilities.“Utilities rely on OT and SCADA systems to run their most mission-critical operations, requiring flexibility, scalability, cybersecurity, and more modern functionality,” said Mark Hormann, Managing Partner, Accurant International. “renovo provides a modern primary alternative or a complementary platform alongside your existing systems. It is fast to deploy and upgrade, intuitive to operate, and designed from the ground up to meet today’s operational and regulatory demands. With renovo, utilities can simplify operations, reduce maintenance burdens, and strengthen their overall resilience.”A defining characteristic of Renovo Automation and of Accurant’s culture is a relentless focus on improving customer experience. The platform was designed to reduce complexity for operators, enhance usability with a modern web-based interface and an AI assistant, Clara™, and eliminate the drawn-out delivery timelines that have historically plagued the industry. With renovo, utilities and operators can move from procurement to live deployment in record times measured in weeks, not years, and with ongoing upgrades delivered seamlessly and transparently in the field with zero (0) down time.Key use cases for renovo include:— SCADA Modernization & Replacement: A secure, cloud-ready or on-prem platform that reduces complexity, eliminates costly manual upgrades, and delivers a simple subscription model for ongoing support and maintenance.— Tertiary Disaster Recovery System: A complementary 3rd OT/SCADA environment that ensures operational continuity in the event of catastrophic system failures or cyberattacks on your other brand systems used in your organization. Offering air-gapped technology dissimilar to your other technologies in use to offer an insurance against catastrophic cyber or other events.— Enterprise-Wide Complementary Automation Platform: For substation automation, data concentrator functions, secure IT/OT integration, and advanced historian and analytics across the entire enterprise.— Expanded and complementary Monitoring & Control: Unlocks capabilities for easy integrations of renewables, EV charging, HVAC, data center operations, and other assets not easily supported by your main OT platforms “Accurant’s investment in Renovo Automation reflects our continued focus on strengthening the resilience, intelligence, and sustainability of critical utility infrastructure,” said Bahman Hoveida, President and CEO, Accurant International. “But just as importantly, it reflects our continued cultural commitment to put the customer experience first as we have in our other ventures — delivering solutions that are easier to adopt, easier to operate, and far faster to deploy than anything the industry has seen before and with total transparency and a true partnering attitude.”About Accurant InternationalAccurant International ( www.AccurantLLC.com ) is a global investment and solutions provider enabling critical infrastructure operators, utilities, and enterprises to accelerate their path to digital transformation and net zero operations. Through a portfolio of innovative companies including Sentient Energy, FlexEnergi, Expedium Consulting and a host of other startups, Accurant delivers technologies that empower resilience, efficiency, and sustainability across the utility industry.About Renovo AutomationRenovo Automation ( www.RenovoAutomation.com ) is an innovative company developing and offering advanced automation and control platforms for utility operations and Industrial IoT applications

