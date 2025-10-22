OSCE launches training series on combating money laundering through virtual assets in Turkmenistan

A two-day OSCE workshop in Ashgabat on 21 and 22 October brought together 27 regulators, supervisory authorities, prosecutors, investigators, representatives of commercial banks, and other professionals to address money-laundering risks linked to virtual assets and blockchain-based finance.

This workshop marked the launch of a two-part training series designed to help national institutions align their regulatory, supervisory, and investigative practices with international standards, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations 15 and 16. A follow-up session in November 2025 will beuild on this foundation, focusing on legislative, regulatory, and investigative aspects.

Participants explored key topics such as four pillars of compliance in blockchain-based finance, licensing and registration of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and institutional arrangements for effective supervision. Through practical exercises, they explored how to draft relevant legislation, manage virtual asset investigation cases, and enhance co-operation between regulators, law enforcement, and the banking sector.

The training proved timely, as national authorities are currently drafting legislative amendments on virtual assets. Participants highlighted the importance of continued OSCE support in providing expert guidance and capacity-building assistance. The event concluded with discussions on emerging typologies of crypto-related crime typologies and blockchain applications beyond cryptocurrencies.

The event was organized in co-operation with the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, as part of the OSCE extra-budgetary project “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money-Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets”, implemented by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA). The project receives financial support from Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States.