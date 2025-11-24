Pro Shooting Coach Returns During Women’s Final Four to Empower Coaches and Leaders

Changing The Game | Women-Led. World-Class Speakers. Developing Coaches.

Hosted by the Changing the Game Foundation, the 2026 conference unites coaches and leaders to reshape the future of sports.

There's no other conference in basketball designed with this level of intention. We've created a space bred for authentic connection amongst the coaches in our audience -- and we did it on purpose.” — BriAnna Joy Garza - Founder, Changing The Game Foundation

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changing the Game Conference Returns During Women’s Final Four Weekend to Empower Coaches and Leaders in Sports

The Changing the Game Conference, hosted by the Changing The Game Foundation and founded by professional shooting coach, BriAnna Joy Garza (Shooters Shoot LLC), returns in April 2026 during the Women’s NCAA Final Four weekend. The conference brings together coaches, athletes, and professionals from across the sports world for an impactful two-day event focused on leadership, coaching, and empowering women in sports.

The Changing the Game Conference offers an opportunity for coaches and leaders to gather, share ideas, and develop skills that enhance both individual and team performance. Featuring an all-women lineup of accomplished leaders and coaches, the event covers essential topics like culture-building, communication, and effective leadership practices.

With an emphasis on collaboration and real-world strategies, this conference will not only empower coaches, but also expand their professional networks. It provides an exclusive chance to learn from the best from some of the best minds in the game—experts who teach, lead, and innovate at the highest level.

“This conference is about equipping coaches with tools that make them better leaders, communicators, and builders of people,” said BriAnna Joy Garza, founder of the Changing the Game Foundation. “We’re not just changing the game, we’re changing how it’s led.”

Event Highlights:

-All-Women Speaker Lineup — the first of its kind in basketball conference history — featuring leaders in coaching, performance, and player development.

-Networking Opportunities for coaches to connect and learn from one another

-Interactive Workshops on leadership, communication, and building team culture

-Complimentary Team Subscription to the Shooters Shoot Training App for every coach in attendance

Event Details:

Dates: April 4–5, 2026

Location: Swysh Den Facility, Scottdale, AZ

Tickets:

Game Changer Pass (General Admission): $300

Trailblazer Pass (VIP + Mixer): $400

Early-Bird Registration Deadline: January 1, 2026

Register Now: www.changingthegamefoundation.org

The Changing the Game Conference strives to amplify the voices of women in sports leadership while building a community that values collaboration, inclusion, and growth. This year’s event promises to provide actionable insights and strategies for coaches to apply within their teams and organizations.

By connecting attendees with like-minded leaders, the conference fosters long-term personal and professional development that will resonate far beyond the event itself.

About the Changing the Game Foundation

The Changing the Game Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by BriAnna Joy Garza, dedicated to advancing women’s leadership in sports. Through conferences, mentorship, and innovative resources, the Foundation empowers coaches and athletes to thrive on and off the court.

For more information, visit www.changingthegamefoundation.org

