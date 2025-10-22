HPP Equity Acquires Mitchell Yards - Exceeds $200M in AUM - Grows to 500 Units in NWA and 1,800 units overall

Mitchell Yards offers modern, secure student housing near the University of Arkansas — combining comfort, community, and safety in the heart of Fayetteville. Aerial view of Mitchell Yards student housing in Fayetteville, AR — located near the University of Arkansas campus, Razorback Stadium, and key student amenities. Outdoor amenities coming to Mitchell Yards in Fayetteville, AR — featuring landscaped courtyards, green spaces, and safe walkways designed for student relaxation and community connection.

HPP’s 3rd acquisition in 16 months underscores its data-driven growth, dedicated to authentic, high-quality student housing near the University of Arkansas.

Mitchell Yards marks another step in our mission to create quality housing and community value in Northwest Arkansas—a region with strong fundamentals and lasting growth potential.” — Justin Kain

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPP Equity LLC , a regional real estate investment and asset management family office, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Mitchell Yards, a premier student housing community located near the University of Arkansas.This milestone marks HPP Equity’s third major acquisition in Northwest Arkansas in less than 16 months, bringing the firm’s regional portfolio to more than 500 units and total assets under management beyond $200 million.As part of the firm’s continued commitment to creating an elevated and unique collegiate housing experience, HPP Equity plans to invest over $700,000 in new outdoor amenities as weather allows, further elevating Mitchell Yards’ appeal and community value.A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN A DYNAMIC MARKETNorthwest Arkansas continues to stand out as one of America’s fastest-growing regions, bolstered by its unique combination of economic strength, population growth, and quality of life. Anchored by corporate leaders such as Walmart, Tyson Foods, and J.B. Hunt, the region benefits from a diversified economy and record-breaking university enrollment.“Mitchell Yards represents another step forward in our mission to build a unique housing experience that enhances the student's collegiate experience,” said Justin Kain, CEO and Co-Founder of HPP Equity. “Northwest Arkansas offers exactly what we look for—strong fundamentals, a thriving student population at a world-class University, and the entrepreneurial spirit showcased in the world-wide companies that choose NWA as home. We are truly passionate about this region and want to support it's vibrant growth.”With this acquisition, HPP Equity advances its long-term vision of establishing more than 1,000 student beds and 2,000 multifamily units across Northwest Arkansas, further strengthening its footprint in Fayetteville and surrounding markets.AI-DRIVEN REAL ESTATE STRATEGY WITH HUMAN IMPACTHPP Equity’s success is fueled by its AI-enhanced analytics and data-driven market insights, which enable the firm to identify high-performing assets in fast-growing tertiary markets. The company combines these tools with a deep understanding of community dynamics to ensure every investment delivers sustainable returns and a terrific resident experience.“Our team is leveraging technology not just to drive performance, but to create communities that reflect both innovation and heart,” said Kain. “We’re driven by purpose—to build environments where people thrive and investors prosper.”By blending effective AI, market intelligence, and human empathy, HPP Equity continues to modernize how institutional-quality real estate is sourced, branded, and operated.BUILDING BRANDS AROUND GREAT UNIVERSITIESHPP Equity’s investment philosophy centers on authentic brand-building and stewardship, particularly in high-growth university towns. The company’s microbrand strategy—anchored in its belief that every community should have its own identity—has helped HPP develop housing that fosters connection, pride, and long-term value.“At HPP, we believe in combining technology with authenticity—building brands around great universities and providing exceptional living experiences for students,” Kain added. “With Mitchell Yards, we’re proud to extend that vision to the University of Arkansas, delivering housing that supports student success, community connection, and long-term value for our investors. Go Razorbacks!”The firm’s track record includes properties designed not only to generate strong returns but also to enhance the living and learning experience of residents.SUSTAINED GROWTH, STEADFAST VALUES, AND TRUSTED PARTNERSHIPSOver the past two years, HPP Equity has grown its AUM by more than 25% year-over-year, driven by strategic acquisitions in markets with strong population and employment fundamentals. The company’s disciplined capital allocation, strong relationships, and commitment to “service with heart” have positioned it as a trusted partner for investors seeking consistent performance and long-term stability.HPP Equity acknowledges with gratitude its outstanding relationships with Ramsey Kassih and the CoreVest team, who provided over $16 million in leveraged financing on this opportunity, as well as Sam Hewitt and Zach Thomas with Colliers, who represented the transaction with excellence and integrity. These trusted partnerships reflect HPP’s commitment to collaboration and excellence across every stage of the investment lifecycle.EVERY INVESTMENT HPP UNDERTAKES REFLECTS THE FIRM'S GUIDING PRINCIPLES:We Are Genuine and Authentic – Leading with integrity, communication, and care.We Are Stewards – Managing assets responsibly and with purpose.We Are Driven – Focused on excellence, adaptability, and performance.We Move Onward – Continually innovating to achieve lasting results.These values shape how HPP approaches every community—from due diligence to resident engagement—ensuring that growth never comes at the expense of integrity or impact.STATEMENT FROM OUR CEO“We’re bullish on Northwest Arkansas. This MSA is a thriving market with remarkable growth potential in housing in general but especially in student housing. Our team is leveraging the advantages of AI-enhanced decision-making and deep market intelligence to create communities that reflect both innovation and heart.Go Razorbacks!”— Justin Kain, CEO, HPP Equity LLCABOUT HPP EQUITY LLCHPP Equity LLC is a privately held real estate investment and asset management family office specializing in student housing and multifamily acquisitions in strategic regions. With over $200 million in assets under management across it South Bend, Indiana and NWA portfolios, HPP combines AI-powered analytics, operational excellence, and a resident-first philosophy to create value for both investors and communities.Rooted in authenticity and stewardship, HPP Equity’s mission is to build communities people are proud to call home, while delivering exceptional performance through innovation, accountability, and care.For more information, visit www.thinkhpp.com

