DroneSARpilot.com Announces Release of New Case Study

New York, NY – DroneSARpilot.com, a website that advocates for the use of commercial drones to solve modern-day problems, such as tackling crime, is thrilled to announce the release of its new case study that focuses on highlighting where in the world the United States stands with crime.

Comprising a team of drone enthusiasts, DroneSARpilot.com seeks to promote the commercial flying of drones in a safe and responsible manner. The website offers a diverse range of informative articles on topics in which flying a drone might be a solution to a problem, along with a selection of helpful resources and practice tests for those studying for their FAA Part 107 test to become a remote pilot.

With the strong belief that commercial drones are able to aid in helping deter crime, DroneSARpilot.com’s new study (https://www.dronesarpilot.com/topic/us-safety) was conducted to determine where in the world the United States stands with crime.

The study looked at crime data provided by the United Nations, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DroneSARpilot.com determined that crime levels in the United States are actually closer to those of developing nations than to those of other developed nations. For example, America’s murder rate is just 5 times better than Mexico’s, yet it’s 22 times worse than Japan’s. This pattern continues with all other developed countries in the world, where they are 5 to 22 times safer than the United States. Americans often know crime is a problem, but this study provides context as to how bad the problem is on the world stage.

DroneSARpilot.com suggests implementing drone flyover as one of the possible ways to prevent some crime from happening in the first place. Drone flyovers increase police presence, which can work as a deterrent for a crime to be committed.

“Law enforcement agencies can implement a drone aid program, but to do so, the person flying the drone must be licensed with the FAA. DroneSARpiot.com provides Part 107 practice tests to help you study for the FAA remote pilot licensure test,” said a spokesperson for DroneSARpilot.com.

The Part 107 test is the licensure exam required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for commercial drone pilots in the United States. It’s a 60-question multiple-choice exam covering airspace classifications, weather effects on drones, emergency procedures, and FAA regulations.

DroneSARpilot.com encourages individuals interested in reading the full case study or browsing its range of Part 107 practice tests, topics, and quizzes to visit its website today.

About DroneSARpilot.com

