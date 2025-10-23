Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group Expands Healthcare Law Team

Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group logo Lauren Simonelli, law clerk, Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group Lina Collazos, paralegal, Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group

Underscoring firm's commitment to growth, and dedication to helping clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment

These hires underscore our commitment to continued growth at Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group and will be a real boon to our healthcare compliance practice and to our clients.” — Ann Ford

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group, LLC, a Chicago-based women-owned healthcare law firm, today announced it is expanding its team with the addition of Lauren Simonelli, JD, MPH, as law clerk, and Lina Collazos as paralegal.

“Adding Lauren and Lina to our firm underscores our commitment to continued growth at Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group,” said Partner Ann Ford. “Their diverse experiences and dedication to excellence strengthen our ability to help clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

With more than a decade in the medical device industry, Simonelli’s previous roles have spanned research and development (R&D), medical affairs, and global corporate compliance. Her background includes managing healthcare contracting, third-party risk, and regulatory alignment. Simonelli graduated cum laude from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, with certificates in health law and healthcare compliance. Additionally, she holds a Master of Public Health from Loyola University Chicago.

Paralegal Collazos, who is trilingual (English, Spanish, and French), is dedicated to ensuring organizations uphold the highest compliance standards while improving operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement. A graduate of Florida International University, Collazos, garnered experience in communications, psychology, and project management with a variety of companies ranging from Fortune 500 to startups before joining Malecki Brooks Ford.

“The tremendous energy and depth that Lauren and Lina bring to our healthcare compliance practice, will be a real boon for our clients,” Ford added.

About Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group

Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group is a women-owned healthcare law firm that delivers practical, business-minded counsel to help clients thrive in a complex regulatory landscape. With decades of combined experience, its well-rounded multidisciplinary team of healthcare attorneys are adept in compliance and regulatory issues, risk management, contract review, labor and employment, litigation and licensing defense. Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group blends deep regulatory knowledge with a pragmatic, client-centered approach to handle a multitude of legal challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.