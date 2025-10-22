New Daily Devotional Empowers Readers to Build a Two-Way Relationship with God in Minutes a Day

In Master Speak Thy Servant Hears, New York author AL Adeluwoye introduces a simple, 1–2 page guide to daily spiritual connection.

If you can commit to just one or two pages a day, you can cultivate a life-giving habit that changes everything.” — AL Adeluwoye

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author AL Adeluwoye unveils Master Speak Thy Servant Hears, a daily devotional crafted to help believers hear God’s voice and respond from the heart, all in just a few minutes each day. Combining Scripture, reflection, and guided journaling, this devotional offers a practical path to meaningful spiritual growth and development.

Unlike typical devotionals that only present daily readings, Master Speak Thy Servant Hears invites a two-way exchange. Each left-hand page provides encouragement and biblical guidance, while the right-hand page gives readers the opportunity to express their prayers, gratitude, and reflections. This format encourages intentional listening, reflection, and personal dialogue with God.

“So many people want to grow spiritually but struggle to stay consistent,” says Al Adeluwoye. “This devotional makes it simple, one page to listen, one page to speak. That’s where transformation begins.”

Rooted in everyday accessibility, the book’s 1–2 page-a-day design meets readers wherever they are, whether they’re starting their morning commute, taking a lunch break, or unwinding before bed. The structure eliminates overwhelm while helping believers stay connected to faith in their busy lives.

Through this daily rhythm, readers cultivate gratitude and peace, while also documenting their journey of spiritual growth. Over time, the devotional becomes a written testament to answered prayers and God’s faithfulness.

Master Speak Thy Servant Hears is now available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, inviting readers across the country to experience daily devotion as a dialogue. Churches, small groups, and ministries can use it for shared reflection, discussion, or journaling exercises that build deeper community.

About AL Adeluwoye

AL Adeluwoye is a New York-based author devoted to creating resources that help Christians experience God’s presence in their daily lives. His latest work, Master Speak Thy Servant Hears, blends the power of Scripture and journaling to create a simple, sustainable devotional habit that encourages intimacy with God, one day at a time.

Buy Now:

Amazon: www.amazon.com/MASTER-SPEAK-your-servant-hears/dp/B0DZVJNJ

Barnes & Noble: www.barnesandnoble.com/w/master-speak-al-adeluwoye/1147178169

Learn more at www.spotlightpublisherscorp.com

