Alamo Ranch Children’s Dentistry & Braces Welcomes Dr. Abdullah Asser Mohammed, Board-Certified Orthodontist

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alamo Ranch Children’s Dentistry & Braces is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Abdullah Asser Mohammed, a board-certified orthodontist, to its growing team. With a family legacy spanning four generations in dentistry, Dr. Mohammed brings a unique perspective, deep personal motivation, and advanced training to orthodontic care for children and families in San Antonio and surrounding communities.A Legacy of Dentistry and a Personal JourneyDr. Mohammed was born and raised in Saudi Arabia, where dentistry has been a central part of his family history for over a century. He is the fourth generation to enter the dental field, proudly following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.His path to orthodontics was also shaped by personal experience. As a child, he struggled with severe dental crowding that made him reluctant to smile. After undergoing orthodontic treatment with his father, he experienced firsthand the transformative power of a healthy, confident smile. That life-changing journey inspired him to dedicate his career to helping others achieve the same confidence through orthodontics.Academic Excellence and TrainingDr. Mohammed earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Medicine & Surgery from Riyadh Elm University, where he graduated with Second Class Honors. His academic achievements, combined with his personal drive, laid the foundation for his success as an orthodontist. Today, as a board-certified orthodontist, he continues to uphold the highest standards of care, delivering treatment that is precise, effective, and compassionate.A Philosophy of Confidence and CareFor Dr. Mohammed, orthodontics is about more than straightening teeth — it’s about changing lives. He brings empathy to every patient interaction, understanding the emotional impact of dental concerns, especially for children and teens. His approach is rooted in patience, encouragement, and a commitment to guiding patients toward healthier smiles that build lasting confidence. He also strives to bring a bit of fun and energy into every interaction, helping patients feel at ease and making each visit a positive experience.Life Beyond the PracticeOutside of orthodontics, Dr. Mohammed has a passion for health and fitness. A longtime bodybuilder, he enjoys challenging himself physically while also staying active through hiking, fishing, soccer, pickleball, and e-sports. He believes that persistence and discipline are key, both in fitness and in dentistry, viewing his professional path as a journey of “climbing this mountain.” His well-rounded lifestyle brings energy and balance to his work, inspiring patients and colleagues alike.Strengthening Orthodontic Care in San AntonioWith the addition of Dr. Mohammed, Alamo Ranch Children’s Dentistry & Braces is expanding its ability to provide comprehensive orthodontic care. The practice offers a full spectrum of services, including braces, clear aligners , bite correction treatments, retainers, and orthodontic appliances. Families can also rely on supportive services such as sedation dentistry and same-day appointments for urgent needs.“Dr. Mohammed’s story and expertise make him an incredible addition to our team,” said Dr. Victoria Ramirez, board-certified pediatric dentist at Alamo Ranch Children’s Dentistry & Braces. “His personal experience with orthodontics gives him a unique perspective, and his dedication to patient care aligns perfectly with our mission to serve families with compassion and excellence.”About Alamo Ranch Children’s Dentistry & BracesAlamo Ranch Children’s Dentistry & Braces is a leading pediatric and orthodontic dental practice in San Antonio, TX, dedicated to providing child-focused, family-friendly dental care. The practice offers preventive, restorative, and orthodontic treatments, as well as sedation dentistry and specialty services for children with special needs. Amenities include a play area, video games, TVs with Disney+, and a private lactation room, making dental visits comfortable and stress-free for families.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (210) 361-5518 or email info@alamoranchcdb.com.

