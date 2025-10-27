From Kitchens to Closings: Cpics Originals Celebrate Diversity, Food, Community, and Family

Cpics.tv Ignites the Screen with a Triple-Threat Lineup of Originals You Won’t Want to Miss: Being Bibi, Eat with Ishmeet, and The Next Move.

Cpics.tv originals that are set to entertain, and inspire!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cpics.tv Ignites the Screen with a Triple-Threat Lineup of Originals.From glamorous culinary adventures to Desi food explorations and high-stakes real estate drama. Being Bibi — Glam, Laughter, and Culinary Magic!Step into the world of Bibi Rahimi, the model-turned-chef who brings style, heart, and flavor to the kitchen.In Being Bibi, she shares her favorite family recipes and teaches you how to cook like a master chef — all while looking effortlessly fabulous.Each episode features:Bibi’s closest friends joining her to taste, rate, and react to her creations.Playful moments filled with laughter, friendship, and unexpected surprises.Bibi’s secret cooking tips, tricks, and hacks to elevate your kitchen game.Will her dishes wow her guests or lead to a few delicious disasters? Either way, Being Bibi delivers flavor, fun, and a touch of fabulous flair that will leave viewers hungry for more. Eat with Ishmeet — A Desi Food Adventure Like No Other!For food lovers and flavor seekers, Eat with Ishmeet is your new obsession. Hosted by Ishmeet Narula — a professional singer known for the romantic Punjabi song “Mangani”, performer, and self-proclaimed foodie — this vibrant Cpics.tv Original takes viewers deep into Northern California’s Desi food scene. From sizzling Indian BBQ to luxurious fusion cocktails, Ishmeet explores how modern Indian cuisine is transforming America’s culinary landscape.What to expect:Dazzling plates of progressive Indian and fusion dishes.Mouthwatering Indian BBQ and hidden roadside gems.Luxury cocktails and Desi-inspired mixology moments.Ishmeet’s charm, humor, and heart — blending food, culture, and storytelling with every bite.Come hungry, because this is more than a food show — it’s a cultural feast for the senses.And while you’re savoring her flavors on-screen.Whether she’s serving up spice or serenading your soul, Ishmeet Narula brings warmth, elegance, and emotion to every project — making her the heart of Cpics.tv Originals this season.The Next Move — Drama, Love, and Big Deals!For fans of ambition, hustle, and heart, Cpics.tv’s real estate lineup delivers three must-watch Originals packed with energy, passion, and real California success stories.Love, Marriage, and Real Estate!Follow power couples as they navigate love, family, and the business of real estate — juggling clients, competition, and chemistry. From the Bay Area to Fresno County, these duos prove that teamwork (and a little tension) can close any deal.The Women That Close!Meet Honey and Pam, two unstoppable women who left accounting to dominate the California housing market. From Palm Springs to the East Bay, they’re breaking ceilings and closing deals — with confidence, flair, and unstoppable drive.Real Estate Kings of the Valley!When it comes to Central California luxury homes, Angad and Gurpiar are the kings. Whether they’re showing waterfront estates, negotiating high-value offers, or managing client meltdowns, these two redefine hustle and heart.High drama, big money, and even bigger personalities — these series are pure California gold.Bold, diverse, and irresistibly binge-worthy:Being Bibi — Culinary glamour meets friendship and fun.Eat with Ishmeet — Desi fusion, cocktails, and foodie adventures.The Next Move — Real estate, relationships, and ambition.How to WatchCpics.tv: https://cpics.tv/home

Legal Disclaimer:

