Business IQ Edge Unveils S-Corp Tax Efficiency Partner Program for Advisors, Banks & Coaches

A compliance-first referral channel that helps professionals deliver measurable value—without taking on tax-advice liability

STEWARTSTOWN,, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business IQ Edge announced today the S-Corp Tax Efficiency Partner Program, built for financial advisors, banks and credit unions, business coaches, and membership organizations that want to help small-business clients stay compliant and keep more of what they earn—without giving tax advice or adding operational burden.Founded by Enrolled Agent Barry Roach, Business IQ Edge specializes in documenting reasonable compensation for S-corporation owners. The firm’s market-backed analysis aligns roles, hours, and comparable wages to produce an IRS-defensible salary and an audit-ready file clients can rely on.“Compliance first, optimization second,” said Barry Roach, EA, founder of Business IQ Edge. “Partners don’t need to be tax experts to deliver tax value. They need a credible path, a trustworthy team, and a clean way to share it with clients.”Built for professionals who value client trust and low friction• No tax-advice exposure. Partners make introductions; Business IQ Edge performs the analysis and provides the documentation.• Turnkey onboarding. A short, self-serve walkthrough issues a partner link and client discount code in minutes—no integrations required.• Client-safe education. A ready-to-use webinar explains reasonable compensation and what the client receives at the end.• Co-branded outreach. Prebuilt emails and landing copy help partners present the program credibly under their own banner.• Clear visibility. A live portal tracks referrals from click to conversion and manages rewards where permitted.What referred clients receiveClients typically spend about 30 minutes on intake. Business IQ Edge then delivers:• A market-justified reasonable compensation report tying duties and hours to comparable wages;• An audit-ready documentation package (role breakdown, factor analysis, market sources, citations, formatted worksheets);• S-corp minutes templates to memorialize the compensation decision;• A plain-English compliance blueprint on what reviewers look for and how to keep the figure current.When the facts support it, optimizing wages can reduce payroll-tax exposure by $5,000–$10,000+ per year, and in some cases up to $20,000. Results vary by role mix, hours, and market rates. The client-side service is priced at $997 before any partner code savings.“Advisors, lenders, and coaches field salary questions every week, but many can’t advise on taxes,” Roach added. “This program lets them deliver a documented, defensible solution that clients thank them for—while keeping their own scope clean.”Rewards and discount optionsWhere allowed, partners are eligible for referral rewards tracked in the portal. For organizations that cannot accept compensation (e.g., banks, associations), Business IQ Edge provides a client-only discount path so partners can pass through savings and value with the same deliverables. Sign up here: https://businessiqedge.com/offer-7 About Business IQ Edge Business IQ Edge, LLC provides business education courses led by Enrolled Agent Barry Roach. Drawing from his extensive background reviewing over 1000 tax returns annually and representing clients in IRS audits, Barry translates complex financial concepts into actionable business education for entrepreneurs. His tax firm focuses on S-corp reasonable compensation—helping owners set compliant, market-based wages and documenting the analysis in a format reviewers expect to see.Media Contact:Business IQ Edge, LLCBusiness Address: 200 Bailey Drive, Suite 103, Stewartstown, PA 17363Email: support@businessiqedge.comPhone: 717-703-9661Client Inquiries:Email: support@businessiqedge.com(Checkout and scheduling details provided upon inquiry.)Disclosures: Savings depend on the owner’s specific facts and current law; no outcomes are guaranteed. QBI availability is subject to statutory limitations. Business IQ Edge provides analysis and documentation; clients should consult their tax advisor regarding implementation.

