News release: Mastercard Foundation Appoints Alan Jope and Roberta L. Jamieson to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mastercard Foundation announced the appointment of two distinguished leaders, Alan Jope and Roberta L. Jamieson O.C., I.P.C., to its Board of Directors. Alan Jope is the former Chief Executive Officer of Unilever PLC, and Roberta Jamieson is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Indspire, Canada’s largest Indigenous charity. Their appointments bring significant global business, governance, and equity expertise to the Foundation.“We are honoured to welcome Alan and Roberta to the Mastercard Foundation Board,” said Zein Abdalla, Chair of the Board. “Alan’s global business leadership and commitment to sustainability, combined with Roberta’s lifelong dedication to equity, reconciliation, and governance, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our mission of enabling young people in Africa to access dignified and fulfilling work and unlocking opportunities for Indigenous youth in Canada.”Alan Jope“I am honoured to join the Mastercard Foundation Board of Directors,” said Alan Jope. “I deeply admire the Foundation’s mission to create opportunities at scale by investing in young people and helping to build economies that benefit everyone. I look forward to contributing to this bold and essential work.”Alan served as Chief Executive Officer of Unilever from 2019 to 2023, where he integrated sustainability into its core business strategy and championed innovation with global reach. Under his leadership, Unilever advanced its Climate Transition Action Plan and strengthened its commitment to responsible growth, touching the lives of billions of people worldwide.He is Chair of the Leverhulme Trust, serves as a Non-Executive Director with Accenture and on the Board of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, and is a Commissioner on the Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.Roberta L. Jamieson“I am excited to join the Mastercard Foundation Board of Directors,” said Roberta Jamieson. “I strongly believe in the Foundation’s commitment to unlocking opportunities for Indigenous youth in Canada and young people across Africa. I look forward to advancing this work that reflects both the resilience and aspirations of young people in Canada and across the continent.”Roberta is Mohawk from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory and has achieved a series of historic firsts in Canada. This includes being the first First Nations woman to earn a law degree, serving as Ontario’s first female Ombudsman, and being the first woman elected Chief of Six Nations. As the Chief Executive Officer of Indspire, she oversaw an eightfold increase in bursaries and scholarships for Indigenous young people. She currently serves on the boards of the Royal Bank of Canada and Deloitte Canada and Chile. Roberta is an Officer of the Order of Canada and was designated Indigenous Peoples’ Counsel by the Indigenous Bar Association. She has been recognized with numerous awards for her contributions to Indigenous rights, governance, and public policy.-30-About the Mastercard FoundationThe Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization. Its policies, operations, and programs are determined by its Board of Directors and Leadership team. For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.mastercardfdn.org

