Berntsen and Biomark expand RFID tracking for fish and wildlife with Esri ArcGIS connectivity

InfraMarker by Berntsen Biomark PIT tag being scanned and connected to Survey123 with InfraMarker in a fish Biomark Logo

New InfraMarker software connects Biomark RFID tags with Esri ArcGIS, giving researchers real-time visibility into fish and wildlife asset data.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berntsen International, Inc. and Biomark, part of Merck Animal Health (known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada), are excited to announce the availability of InfraMarker—an easy-to-implement software that links RFID-embedded animal tracking directly to Esri’s ArcGIS, the world’s leading geospatial platform.Effective wildlife tracking is crucial for improving the environment, preserving fish and animal populations, and securing the world’s food sources. RFID chips embedded in fish and wildlife are essential for monitoring movement and assessing status, but until now, it has been challenging to integrate that data into geographic information system (GIS) technology that can map, display, and analyze the information—especially in the field. With InfraMarker, users can scan and write to Biomark’s RFID PIT tags directly within Esri’s ArcGIS using tools like ArcGIS Survey123 and ArcGIS Field Maps. This enables researchers and conservationists to update asset records in real time and share critical data seamlessly across teams.As an infrastructure marking company founded in 1972, Berntsen has been developing smart marking products for more than a decade. Its patented InfraMarker RFID solution combines the durability and precision of Berntsen marking products with a unique application of RFID technology specifically developed to connect physical markers with digital records. Berntsen has been an Esri Partner for more than 10 years.Visit us at Inframarker.comAbout Merck Animal HealthAt Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than a century, we’ve been at the forefront of research, bringing forward medicines, vaccines and innovative health solutions for the world’s most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business of Merck. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, producers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.Biomark is a worldwide supplier of electronic identification and related monitoring systems to the fish and wildlife conservation communities and aquaculture industry. PIT tags. Antennas. Data and analytics. These are some of the innovative technologies we offer. But what really matters is why we offer them. Conservation, sustainability, and aquaculture are our passion. We’re committed to improving the environment, preserving fish and wildlife populations, and helping our world’s food sources for generations to come. That’s why we’re constantly partnering with researchers to develop new technologies. And it’s all backed by unmatched service and a support team to help you succeed. Because the world needs healthy ecosystems. And healthy ecosystems need you.For more information, please contact:Kari CampbellMarketing ManagerBerntsen InternationalPhone: 608-443-2772Email: kcampbell@berntsen.comWebsite: www.inframarker.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.