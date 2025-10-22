Comprehensive Wellness & Aesthetics Launches Premiere Luxury MedSpa on the Upper East Side

Combining advanced medical aesthetics with personalized, physician-guided care for natural, restorative results.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive Wellness & Aesthetics, a clinician-led MedSpa dedicated to elevating wellness and skin health through science-backed aesthetic treatments, proudly announces its grand opening on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The new MedSpa brings together advanced technology, clinical expertise, and a patient-centered approach in a serene, boutique settings. From Microneedling and CO2 Laser rejuvenation to injectables, chemical peels, exosome therapy, and medical-grade skincare, Comprehensive Wellness & Aesthetics offers results-driven treatments designed to rejuvenate, restore, and renew.

"Our mission is to provide a space where patients can achieve natural, confident results through evidence-based treatments", said Ilana Weinstein, founder of Comprehensive Wellness and Aesthetics. "We believe aesthetic care should be safe, personalized and empowering- clients should understand the science behind the treatments. Not only should you look your best, but you should feel your best too."

The Medspa integrates aesthetics with functional wellness to support patients, with a comfortable and luxurious IV Therapy lounge perfect to recharge and feel your best.

Services include:

-Neurotoxin and dermal filler treatments

-RF Microneedling and Co2 Laser resurfacing

-Exosome and PRF skin regeneration

-Customized chemical peels and facials

-IV Therapy

To celebrate its launch, the MedSpa is hosting a VIP Launch event on Wednesday, November 12 from 7-9PM, featuring live demonstrations, giveaways and exclusive offers for attendees.

Location:

Comprehensive Wellness & Aesthetics

1150 Park Avenue, Suite 1D

New York, NY 10128

Website: www.comprehensivewellnessmedspa.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wellness_aestheticsmedspa/

For press inquiries, interviews or media coverage opportunities, please contact:

Ilana Weinstein

ilana@comprehensivewellnessmedspa.com

212-380-8816

