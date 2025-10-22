Western Cape Mobility on non-motorised transport demonstration town partnership with Overstrand municipality

At an event on Tuesday, 21 October, the Western Cape Department of Mobility announced the launch of the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) Demonstration Town Project in Hermanus. The project is a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting walking and cycling as safe, sustainable, and accessible modes of transport.

Many residents depend on walking and cycling to reach schools, jobs, and essential services. However, inadequate infrastructure and high pedestrian fatality rates underline the urgent need to create safer and more accessible conditions for all road users.

Non-motorised transport is therefore vital to achieving inclusive and sustainable mobility in the Western Cape.

Through this initiative, the department aims to demonstrate how targeted investment in NMT infrastructure can improve safety, mobility, and access, while reducing congestion and supporting low-carbon transport choices. The project aligns with key provincial and local frameworks, including the Provincial Sustainable Transport Programme (PSTP), Provincial Land Transport Framework (PLTF), and the Overstrand Municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP), Spatial Development Framework (SDF), and Local Integrated Transport Plan (LITP).

Minister Sileku commented, “Today’s activation is a true testament of the commitment of the Mobility Department in promoting non-motorised transport as part of the public transport system. I am preaching to the converted as the leadership of the Overstrand Municipality and its stakeholders fully support this great initiative.”

Executive Mayor of Overstrand Municipality Mayor Archie Klaas, said, "This partnership marks an important step towards a safer, more connected, and inclusive Overstrand. Through today's initiative, we are reaffirming our commitment to designing towns that work for people and places where walking and cycling are not just options but safe and reliable ways to move, live, and thrive. Together with the Mobility Department, we are investing in smarter infrastructure that supports healthier communities, local economic growth, and a cleaner environment for generations to come.”

Hermanus was selected as the demonstration town based on strategic considerations:

It represents 61% of Overstrand’s population

The town has eight construction-ready NMT projects

It demonstrates strong economic activity with over 11,000 full-time jobs and 2,200 businesses at present

It is well positioned near underserved communities such as Zwelihle, within walking and cycling distance of key economic centres

Key features of a NMT demonstration town include:

Safe and connected pedestrian and cycling routes

Traffic calming and intersection upgrades

Universal accessibility measures for all users

Bicycle distribution programmes with safety training

Behavioural change and awareness campaigns such as Open Streets events

Partnerships with local government, NGOs, and private sector stakeholders to enhance community participation and sustainability

The initiative is expected to deliver tangible improvements in road safety, accessibility, and quality of life, while serving as a proof of concept for expanding NMT investment across the Western Cape. The project will showcase how focused interventions can transform local mobility systems and promote inclusive, low-carbon growth.

“By investing in safe and accessible walking and cycling infrastructure, we are not only saving lives but also connecting people to opportunities,” said Minister Sileku. “The Overstrand NMT Demonstration Town represents our commitment to building a province where everyone can move safely, sustainably, and with dignity.”

