Enotourism Market Expanding With $20.27 Billion at 14.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Enotourism Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Enotourism Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of enotourism has seen swift expansion in the last few years. It is projected to increase from $10.49 billion in 2024 to $11.95 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include cultural heritage, the development of wine routes, marketing and promotion endeavors, enotourism events, and an increase in wine education.

The industry of enotourism is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, with predictions showing growth to $20.27 billion by 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This development in the projected period can be attributed to factors such as online presence and digital marketing, the incorporation of sustainable and eco-friendly conducts, integration of culinary tourism, the demand for experiential travel, and education and workshops about wine. Noteworthy trends expected during this forecast period encompass the fusion of adventure and leisure activities, wine-themed events and festivals, collaborations and networking opportunities, as well as the promotion of heritage and culture.

Download a free sample of the enotourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5664&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Enotourism Market?

The enotourism market is predicted to flourish owing to increased government initiatives aiming to bolster tourism. Governmental focus is shifting towards cultural tourism, particularly wine tourism, to enhance integrated high-quality development and speed up the growth of wine tourism hotspots. As per information released by The U.S. Department of Commerce in June 2022, the federal government, guided by the TPC and in partnership with the private sector, aims to draw in 90 million international tourists in the forthcoming five years, expecting to generate a yearly expenditure of $279 billion by 2027, thereby boosting employment rates in America. Consequently, expanded government efforts to stimulate tourism are fueling the expansion of the enotourism market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Enotourism Market?

Major players in the Enotourism include:

• Moët & Chandon

• Schloss Johannisberg

• Viña Concha y Toro S.A.

• Yalumba Winery

• Domaine Chandon

• Mission Hill Family Estate

• Cloudy Bay Vineyards

• Robert Mondavi Winery

• California Wine Tours

• Joseph Phelps Vineyards

What Are The Top Trends In The Enotourism Industry?

Leading businesses in the enotourism sector are concentrating on the development of a directory for tasting rooms, thus significantly improving the enotourism experience. This useful resource provides a central point of reference for visitors, highlighting an array of vineyards, their exceptional offerings, and the distinct experiences each offers. The directory contains extensive details about tasting options, events, and vineyard tours, enabling better planning for wine lovers and encouraging local exploration. In July 2024, for instance, Wine Enthusiast Companies, a New York based firm active in the wine industry, introduced a new travel division featuring the Tasting Room Directory, a complete resource for wine tourism. This directory integrates wine reviews from the respected Wine Enthusiast tasting panel, granting tourists important insights concerning different wineries worldwide. With thousands of tasting room entries, tailored search features, and a streamlined reservation system, it simplifies the planning of wine-based travels for its users. This initiative caters to the public's strong interest in more exploration possibilities within wine tourism, seeking to boost interaction with both seasoned aficionados and novices.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Enotourism Market Segments

The enotourismmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Tour Type: Private guided Tours, Self-guided Tours

2) By Traveler Type: Solo, Group

3) By Age Group: Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z

Subsegments:

1) By Private Guided Tours: Customizable Private Tours, Group Private Tours, Luxury Private Experiences

2) By Self-Guided Tours: Pre-Planned Itineraries, Map And App-Guided Tours, Flexible Exploration Options

View the full enotourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enotourism-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Enotourism Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the enotourism market while projections show Europe having the fastest growth rate. The report discusses the enotourism market across areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Enotourism Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Parking Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parking-management-global-market-report

Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-employee-transportation-service-global-market-report

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobility-aids-and-transportation-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.