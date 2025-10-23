Demand for End Of Life Planning Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $52.04 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s End Of Life Planning Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The End Of Life Planning Market Be By 2025?

There has been significant growth in the size of the end of life planning market in the past few years. Predictions indicate that it will progress from $33.62 billion in 2024 to reach $36.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This noteworthy growth during the historical phase can be traced back to factors such as the rise in the elderly population, improved awareness about advance directives, prevalence of chronic diseases, economic uncertainties, and a higher demand for expert advice.

The market size of end-of-life planning is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to $52.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The surge during the forecast period be ascribed to factors such as enhancing awareness and education, escalating healthcare costs, government guidelines and regulations, cultural modifications, and extended services from providers. The forecast period will also unveil major trends like virtual funeral services, managing digital inheritance, cultural and religious personalization, pre-planning and user subscription models, grief support services, as well as legal and financial planning instruments.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The End Of Life Planning Market Landscape?

The growth of the end-of-life planning market is predicted to be driven by the surge in the number of people nearing the age of retirement. This is the age when an individual is usually expected or obliged to stop engaging in full-time work and becomes qualified for retirement perks. Factors such as improved health services resulting in longer life expectancy, the aging of the significant baby boomer cohort, and falling birth rates that decrease the ratio of young individuals in the populace, have led to an increased percentage of individuals nearing retirement. It is of utmost importance for those approaching retirement age to have end-of-life planning to guarantee that their care preferences and treatment desires are upheld during their concluding life stages. Taking data from August 2023 by the national statistical agency, Statistics Canada, as an example, it shows that around 21.8% of Canadians aged between 55 to 59 declared that they are completely or partially retired in 2023. This figure rose to 44.9% for those aged from 60 to 64, and almost doubled yet again to 80.5% for those between 65 to 69. Thus, the growth of the end-of-life planning market is primarily due to the rise in the number of individuals approaching retirement age.

Who Are The Top Players In The End Of Life Planning Market?

Major players in the End Of Life Planning include:

• MetLife Inc.

• Service Corporation International (SCI)

• Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

• TrustandWill

• Dignity plc

• Better Place Forests Co.

• Gathered Here Pty Ltd.

• OpusXenta Pty Ltd.

• Farewill

• Perfect Memorials

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The End Of Life Planning Industry?

Prominent organizations engaged in the end-of-life planning sector are concentrating their efforts on delivering bespoke solutions, including individually composed obituaries through user-friendly digital platforms. An individual's written or narrated thoughts about their life and legacy, often prepared ahead of time as part of an end-of-life strategy is referred to as a self-penned obituary. For example, in January 2023, Newham Council, a public sector company in the UK, introduced the MyWishes digital platform. This device is designed specifically for end-of-life planning and is intended to best serve the local community. The software allows citizens to record and disseminate healthcare decisions, such as funeral preferences and the creation or recording of self-penned obituaries, along with other essential arrangements, and the leaving behind of farewell messages for their friends and family upon their death. This greatly alleviates the burden on the family after a member's passing. Users are given the ability to indicate their preferred health and social support solutions, and hard copies of these documents can be distributed to healthcare professionals.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global End Of Life Planning Market

The end of life planningmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Funeral Services, Estate Planning, Digital Legacy Services, Grief Counseling And Support, Advanced Healthcare Directives, Other Services

2) By Demographic: Elderly Population, Middle Age Population, Young Adult

3) By Area: Urban, Rural

Subsegments:

1) By Funeral Services: Burial Services, Cremation Services, Memorial Services, Funeral Arrangements

2) By Estate Planning: Will Creation, Trust Management, Estate Administration, Power Of Attorney

3) By Digital Legacy Services: Social Media Account Management, Digital Asset Preservation, Online Data Storage And Transfer, Digital Executor Services

4) By Grief Counseling And Support: Bereavement Counseling, Support Groups, Online Grief Support, Professional Therapy

5) By Advanced Healthcare Directives: Living Wills, Medical Power Of Attorney, Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) Orders, Healthcare Proxy

6) By Other Services: Legacy Planning, Ethical Wills, Pet Care Planning, Financial Planning For End Of Life

End Of Life Planning Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the end of life planning market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid expansion over the forecast period. The report on the end of life planning market encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

