SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of San Francisco, AAXSF stands as one of the city’s most distinguished destinations for collectors, interior designers, and antique and art enthusiasts. Renowned for its selection of antique furniture, mirrors, and antique tableware, AAXSF celebrates the artistry, craftsmanship, and history behind every piece.

AAXSF is celebrating its 30th anniversary, showcasing an exceptional variety of pieces that bridges old-world elegance with modern taste. Each item in their San Francisco showroom and online catalog is handpicked for its authenticity, condition, and unique charm, making AAXSF more than just a store; it’s an experience in timeless design. If you are shopping online and would like to see any item(s) in person, please email or call us to ensure that it’s available in the showroom, as it may be in our extensive warehouse inventory.

Antique Furniture: Where Craftsmanship Meets Character

AAXSF’s antique furniture collection offers a journey through centuries of design heritage. From refined 18th century cabinets to early 20th century furniture, every piece tells a story. The selection caters to both private collectors and design professionals looking to bring warmth and sophistication to contemporary spaces. Customers will find a wide range of furniture, tables, seating, lighting, and large statement pieces, all maintained in exceptional condition and ready to elevate any home or gallery setting.

Mirrors: Reflecting Style and History

The antique mirrors collection at AAXSF is one of the shop’s most celebrated highlights, featuring rare vintage and antique pieces sourced from Europe, the United States, and beyond. From gilded French classics and Rococo-style frames to vintage Italian designs, brass-framed geometric mirrors, and Venetian glass creations.

Each mirror is both a functional statement and a work of art, transforming light, space, and atmosphere, and making it an ideal fit for traditional homes or modern interiors seeking authenticity. This is one reason interior designers across California frequently partner with AAXSF for historically rich mirrors with versatile design appeal.

A Unique Experience in San Francisco’s Design Landscape

Located in San Francisco, California, AAXSF is more than a retail space, it is a cultural destination for lovers of history, craftsmanship, and design. The store’s diverse inventory extends beyond furniture and mirrors to include lighting, books, decorative objects, accessories, curiosities, and gifts, reflecting a deep understanding of aesthetic balance and timeless appeal.For designers who need to add an extra layer to their work, to help individuals create a cabinet of curiosities in their homes, to that special object for their favorite person.

With its commitment to quality and customer experience, AAXSF has earned its reputation as the best antique shop in San Francisco. The shop’s team brings decades of expertise in antique sourcing and design consulting, ensuring that each client finds pieces that resonate with their vision and space.

Antique Tableware: The Art of Dining Elegance

No antique collection would be complete without the grace of antique tableware, and AAXSF offers one of the most refined assortments in San Francisco. The antique tableware collection includes porcelain dinner sets, fine crystal glassware, and silver-plated serving pieces, each one meticulously picked to enhance any dining experience.

Perfect for collectors or hosts who appreciate the artistry of a well-set table, AAXSF’s tableware selection evokes a sense of heritage and sophistication. From European to Asian ceramics, these pieces represent centuries of craftsmanship and make for memorable gifts or heirlooms.

Online Shopping

While rooted in San Francisco’s vibrant design community, AAXSF’s reach extends outside the Bay Area, through its online platform, www.aaxsf.com. The website allows collectors and decorators —- to explore and purchase from the store’s ever-evolving catalog. With secure shipping and professional packaging, AAXSF ensures that each antique arrives safely, ready to continue its story in a new home.

About AAXSF

AAXSF is a San Francisco-based antique store dedicated to offering remarkable collections of furniture, mirrors, tableware, lighting, and décor. Each piece is carefully selected for its beauty, history, and craftsmanship, appealing to both collectors and contemporary interior enthusiasts. Through its dedication to authenticity and timeless style, AAXSF has become a trusted name in the world of antiques.

For those seeking to infuse their space with individuality, history, warmth and charm to their living - work spaces, AAXSF represents the perfect balance between art and design, a modern gateway to the past.

