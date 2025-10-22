Intensifying Investment Promotion and Talent Recruitment in East China to Promote In-Depth Development of Scientific Research

MACAU, October 22 - To promote the development of the technology industry in Macao and broaden the network for attracting investment and talent, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao IPIM), together with the Talent Development Committee and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone Hengqin, recently visited Hangzhou and other areas in East China. They attended the " Promotion Conference on Cross-Border Financial Services for Chinese Assets Going Global and Macao International Platform Supporting International Economic Circulation " (hereinafter referred to as "the Conference"), organised by Luso International Banking Ltd., to introduce Macao's investment environment and industrial policies. Nearly 80 local enterprises and business associations in fields such as technology innovation, pharmaceuticals, and finance from Hangzhou attended the event. During the visit, they also met with several well-known technology companies and business associations in Hangzhou for investment promotion and inspected various industry-academia-research entities in East China to learn about their operations and publicise Macao's research and business environment.

Blueprint for Macao's Technology Industry: Mutual Benefits for Zhejiang and Macao

At the Conference, Macao IPIM Director Larry Leong shared insights on Macao's investment environment and industrial policies, stating that Macao is accelerating the establishment of government industrial funds and bootstrap funds, and is planning to construct a Macao Technology R&D Industrial Park. This initiative aims to link Hengqin to create a "Macao R&D + Hengqin Transformation" innovative industrial chain, promoting industrial development and looking forward to deepening strategic co-operation with Zhejiang Province for mutual benefits.

Visiting Leading Technology Associations to Invite Technology Companies to Expand Businesses in Macao

During this trip, Macao IPIM visited leading listed companies engaged in digital contents, leading cybersecurity and technology companies, national specialised "little giant" enterprises, China Digital 100 companies, venture capital and technology industry associations, to introduce Macao's investment business environment and exchanging views on potential technology co-operation projects between Macao and Zhejiang. Some business representatives believe that Macao's low tax advantages, combined with special tax incentives for technology enterprises and its positioning as a China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform, could help them tap into markets in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Portuguese-speaking countries, providing a clear advantage in attracting them to consider settling in Macao. Therefore, they expressed interest in visiting Macao for on-site inspections.

Macao IPIM also visited the Zhejiang University Shaw Science Hall and other industry-academia-research institutions, engaging in in-depth discussions with local academic and technology industry representatives. They introduced the upcoming "Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo" (AIE) to be held in Macao in December, the localised services of IPIM’s representative office in the Chinese mainland. They invited East China enterprises to take the opportunity of attending the exhibitions in Macao to conduct on-site inspections and gain a deeper understanding of the investment environment in Macao and Hengqin.