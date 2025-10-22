СС Forum returns to London, UK with its XIII global edition on 19-21 March 2026

Max Studennikoff - Chairman of CC Forum Ben Banerjee Co-Founder of Impact Investment Solutions and Max Studennikoff Chairman of CC Forum are bestowing a special award on Richard Quest Richard Quest, CNN's legendary Business Editor was chairing CC Forum Zurich

After Zurich’s success, CC Forum heads to London 2026 — uniting leaders and investors for global sustainability.

At CC Forum, we do not gather just to talk—we gather to act. The alliances forged here are a testament to our shared commitment to building a sustainable world” — Max Studennikoff

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The XII Global Edition of CC Forum "Investment in Sustainable Development" has just taken place in Zurich chaired by Richard Quest the legendary CNN Business Editor, bringing together world leaders, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, technology pioneers, and philanthropists to discuss actionable strategies for a more sustainable and resilient global economy. Over two days, the Forum became a hub for dynamic debate and high-level networking, reinforcing CC Forum’s leading role at the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and capital deployment. It featured such distinguished speakers as Dr Gunter Pauli, Dr Iqbal Survé and Christine Dawood to name but a few.The Zurich edition focused on urgent global challenges: climate change, energy transition, impact investing, artificial intelligence, and next-generation technologies. Distinguished keynote speakers presented bold visions for a future built on ethical investment, responsible innovation, and cross-border collaboration.Key Takeaways and Outcomes:Climate and Energy Transition: Experts stressed the importance of accelerating investments into clean energy infrastructure, carbon capture technologies, and circular economy models. Several organizations showcased new hydrogen, solar, and battery storage projects aimed at long-term decarbonization.Impact Investing & ESG: Institutional investors and family offices debated the evolving role of ESG frameworks, highlighting the importance of transparency, measurable outcomes, and scalable impact. The consensus was clear—profit and purpose are no longer competing priorities but complementary imperatives.Artificial Intelligence & Emerging Technologies: A dedicated session explored how AI, blockchain, and quantum computing can address sustainability challenges. Speakers emphasized responsible AI governance and data ethics as essential for global trust and adoption.Networking and Deal-Making: The Forum facilitated exclusive roundtables, private investment sessions, and bilateral negotiations. Multiple partnerships and investment commitments were initiated, particularly in green infrastructure, biotech, and digital transformation sectors.The Zurich iteration would not have been possible without the generous support of its key partners:Masari Investment Holding laser focused on investing in renewable energy and e-mobility;Next View Partners - a newly established VC capital fund investing in water crisis solutions;Lithium Harvest - a revolutionary project extracting lithium our of by products of oil.Social media and PR support was ensured by BeFamous.XIII global edition will take place in London on 19–21 March 2026. As one of the world’s most influential financial and innovation capitals, London will host global leaders to continue shaping the future of sustainable investment, with even more focus on climate finance, AI governance, regenerative agriculture, and ethical tech entrepreneurship.The upcoming London edition preceded by a series of pre-events in the City of London will feature:High-level keynote speakers and senior dignitariesA two-part public debate "Profit versus Planet: Shall We Invest in Net Zero?" (one reserved for leading politicians, the other - for businesss tycoons)A VIP reception at the House of Lords of the British Parliament by Lord MarlandExclusive investment roundtables and workshopsPrestigious CC Forum Awards Ceremony honoring global changemakersRegistration for delegates, partners, media, and sponsors will open soon on the official CC Forum website www.cc-forum.com

CC Forum Zurich 2025

