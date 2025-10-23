Electronic Equipment Repair Service Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Electronic Equipment Repair Service Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for electronic equipment repair services has seen a significant expansion in the last few years. Projected to increase from $119.95 billion in 2024 to $128.01 billion in 2025, it is set to enjoy a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors such as the consumers' wish for longer device longevity, a move towards sustainability, an increase in high-value devices, and greater consumer knowledge and rights, as well as collaboration within the industry, have all contributed to the growth witnessed during the historical period.

Expectations are high for the electronic equipment repair service market to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. It is projected to attain a worth of $174.18 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors such as the increasing complexity of electronic devices, prolonged product lifespans, transition to a circular economy, and the proliferation of IoT and smart devices, as well as specialized component repair, contribute to the growth expected within the forecast period. Noteworthy trends within this period include partnerships between manufacturers and repair service providers, regulation and 'right to repair' initiatives, further enhancement of IoT repair solutions, preference of consumers for sustainable practices, and an increase in the intricacy of electronics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market?

The electronic equipment repair service sector is experiencing profound expansion due to the augmented usage of electronic goods. Electronic products encompass any digital implement aimed for non-commercial or professional purchase and habitual use by consumers. Services that cater to the repair and upkeep of these electronic items and consumer electronics are also involved in the electronic equipment repair service industry. As consumer electronics increasingly adopt flexible electronics, the market's need parallels this growing popularity. For example, in November 2023, AMDEA, a UK-based trade association, reported that over 15 million major appliances and more than 60 million minor appliances were retailed in the UK, summing up to a yearly market worth around $15.59 billion (£12 billion). Consequently, the surge in electronic product demand is fuelling the electronic equipment repair service market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market?

Major players in the Electronic Equipment Repair Service include:

• B2X Care Solutions GmbH

• Electronix Services

• Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc.

• Global Electronic Services Inc.

• Mendtronix Inc.

• Quest International Inc.

• Redington Services

• The Cableshoppe Inc.

• UBIF Franchising Co.

• OTC Industrial Technologies

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market?

Main players in the electronic equipment repair service market are shifting their focus toward providing self-repair options, characterized by direct access to authentic parts, to give customers more secure repair alternatives. Authentic parts are those materials or components that are sanctioned, manufactured, or produced by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and satisfy the OEM's set quality standards and specifications. To illustrate, in December 2022, Apple Inc., a consumer electronics company based in the U.S., rolled out its Self-Service Repair initiative in eight European nations. This scheme empowers customers to buy genuine Apple parts and tools for carry-out-yourself repairs on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon. The Self-Service Repair Store offers more than 200 separate parts and tools, and repair manuals, extending the same resources to experienced users that Apple Store locations and authorized service providers utilize.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Growth

The electronic equipment repair servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Industrial Equipment, Medical Equipment

2) By Warranty Type: In Warranty, Out Of Warranty

3) By End-Users: Commercial And Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Consumer Electronics: Smartphones, Laptops and Computers, Audio And Video Equipment, Gaming Consoles

2) By Home Appliances: Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, Air Conditioners

3) By Industrial Equipment: Manufacturing Machinery, Automation Equipment, Power Tools, Heavy Machinery

4) By Medical Equipment: Imaging Devices, Diagnostic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Systems, Surgical Instruments

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the leading electronic equipment repair service market. The market report encompasses regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

