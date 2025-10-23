Kurdish Leaders Hail Appointment of Mark Savaya as U.S. Envoy

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region

Mark Savaya’s appointment as U.S. Envoy earns strong support from Kurdish leaders, signaling hope for renewed cooperation and reform.

ERBIL, IRAQI KURDISTAN, IRAQ, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prominent Kurdish leaders have applauded the appointment of Mark Savaya as the U.S. Special Envoy to Iraq, viewing it as a positive development for Iraq’s future and the broader region. Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, welcomed Savaya to Erbil on his introductory visit and remarked that the envoy’s appointment underscores Iraq’s strategic importance. Barzani stated that Savaya’s role “highlights the strategic importance of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in advancing our shared interests and regional stability” [26] . In a region often marred by factional divides, such an affirmation from the Kurdish leadership indicates hope that Savaya can help unify efforts between Baghdad and Erbil.Veteran Kurdish statesman and former Iraqi foreign minister Hoshyar Zebari also chimed in with strong praise. He took to social media to call Savaya’s appointment “a bold decision to restore Iraqi sovereignty and independence away from corruption, mismanagement and militia rule.” [18] Zebari noted that having an American envoy of Chaldean Christian and Iraqi descent reflects a recognition in Washington of Iraq’s abnormal political situation and the need for “decisive measures beyond traditional diplomatic frameworks.” [30] Kurdish officials interpret this as an opportunity to press for reforms and greater stability, with U.S. support. During Savaya’s meetings in the Kurdistan Region, topics discussed included continued cooperation in the fight against extremist remnants, investment in the region’s booming energy sector, and the resolution of budget disputes between Erbil and Baghdad. Local commentators in Erbil have expressed optimism that Savaya’s personal ties to Iraq’s mosaic of communities will help him mediate longstanding disputes. The enthusiastic reception by Kurdish leaders suggests that the new envoy could serve as a catalyst for stronger unity and progress across different parts of Iraq.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.