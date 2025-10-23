Property Management Service Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Property Management Service Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of property management services has seen substantial advancement. It is anticipated to surge from $15.57 billion in 2024 to $16.79 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This progression during the historical period can be ascribed to expanding transportation hubs, escalating employment centers, rising property values, increased maintenance charges, a surge in lease agreements, and enhanced regulatory compliance.

The market size for property management services is projected to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $22.4 billion in 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This surge during the prediction period is due to the increase in occupancy rates, operation expenses, rental costs, rising efforts towards sustainability, and financial performance. The significant trends anticipated during this period consist of managing properties remotely, improving tenant experiences, flexible rental agreements, decision-making based on data, online payment systems, smoother transactions, and evolving workforce.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Property Management Service Market?

The surge in the need for residential buildings is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the property management service market in the future. Typically designed for dwelling purposes, residential buildings offer a setting for individuals and families to carry out their daily living, sleeping, and other activities. This growing need for such buildings stems from numerous factors, such as population expansion, diminished mortgage rates, and shifts in lifestyle preferences. Property management services are deployed by residential buildings to simplify operations, ensure the satisfaction of their tenants, and preserve their asset value. To illustrate, the United States Census Bureau, a statistical federal agency in the US, reported in February 2024 that the number of privately-owned housing units permitted by building permits had escalated to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,470,000 in January, up by 8.6% from 1,354,000 in January 2023. Similarly, private housing completions in January recorded a figure of 1,416,000, an increase of 2.8% from January 2023 when the figure was 1,377,000. Hence, the escalating demand for residential buildings is acting as a catalyst for the growth of the property management service market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Property Management Service Industry?

Major players in the Property Management Service include:

• Vanke Co. Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Evergrande Group

• SAP SE

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• Poly Property Group Co. Ltd.

• Colliers International Group Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

• Savills Singapore Pte Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Property Management Service Market?

Leading firms in the property management service sector are keen on creating new solutions, such as comprehensive operations management services, to boost service efficiency and enrich their clients' experiences. These high-end services simplify every part of property management, from leasing and upkeep to financial handling, offering all-round support to property proprietors. For instance, Hines, an American real estate investment, construction, and property management company, introduced its comprehensive property management services in France in February 2023. The move aimed at strengthening its bonds with local communities while presenting proactive operational management. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service by simplifying its services and removing the burden of multiple providers from clients. The comprehensive support extends to building services, including mechanical and technical engineering, leasing management, energy performance tracking, asset and risk management, property management accounting, and administrative facilities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Property Management Service Market Report?

The property management service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Rent Collection, Mortgage And Utility Payment, Leasing, Legal And Accounting Services, Repair And Maintenance, Other Services

2) By Property Type: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Special Purpose Properties

3) By End Users: Property Managers Or Agents, Housing Associations

Subsegments:

1) By Rent Collection: Rent Payment Collection, Late Fee Management, Tenant Billing And Payment Processing

2) By Mortgage And Utility Payment: Mortgage Payment Management, Utility Billing And Payment, Payment Reminders And Processing

3) By Leasing: Tenant Leasing And Contracts, Lease Renewals And Modifications, Tenant Screening And Application Processing

4) By Legal And Accounting Services: Legal Compliance And Documentation, Property Tax Management, Financial Reporting And Bookkeeping, Tax Filing And Audits

5) By Repair And Maintenance: Preventive Maintenance, Emergency Repairs, Routine Property Inspections, Vendor Management For Repairs

6) By Other Services: Property Inspections And Appraisals, Eviction Services, Marketing And Advertising For Vacancies, Tenant Relations And Communication

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Property Management Service Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest region in the Property Management Service market. It's projected that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the upcoming forecast period. The regions analyzed in the Property Management Service market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

