ABL Luxembourg Announces Second Strategic Agreement with Alumni Capital to Support ABL Diagnostics’ Growth

ABL SA (Luxembourg) Alumni Capita

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD)

This renewed collaboration with Alumni Capital demonstrates their confidence in ABL Diagnostics and its innovative solutions. Increasing the float will improve market dynamics” — Dr. Sayada, CEO of ABL Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG VILLE, LUXEMBOURG, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A. (“ABL Luxembourg”) is pleased to announce the signing of a new share purchase agreement with Alumni Capital , a U.S.-based investment fund specializing in healthcare.This marks the second transaction between ABL Luxembourg and Alumni Capital, reinforcing a strong partnership aimed at supporting ABL Diagnostics’ international expansion with a specific focus on the USA, with the commitment to reach a world leader position in clinical genotyping and diagnostics in infectious diseases.Under the agreement, ABL Luxembourg will have the option to sell to Alumni Capital up to 1,128,026 shares of ABL Diagnostics, admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, over a commitment period ending in October 2027. This could represent up to 7% of ABL Diagnostics’ current share capital of 16,114,656 shares, significantly increasing the free float and enhancing liquidity for investors.The first tranche consists of 128,026 shares, which is expected to be delivered shortly. Subsequent tranches of up to 50,000 shares each may be executed only at ABL Luxembourg’s discretion during the commitment period, providing flexibility to optimize timing and market conditions.No Lock-Up Obligation: Alumni Capital can freely resell ABL Diagnostics shares at any time. This means there is no contractual restriction preventing immediate liquidity. Therefore, Alumni Capital has not requested a board seat which suggests no strategic involvement or influence over corporate decisions.Based on the current market price of €4.54 per share (closing on the 21st of October 2025) and applying the agreement’s pricing formula (80% of the lowest traded price over five trading days), the estimated potential proceeds for ABL Luxembourg could reach approximately €4.04 million. ABL Luxembourg may utilize the funds obtained through the agreement to reinforce ABL Diagnostics’ overall financial standing, whether through direct cash contributions or alternative forms of financial assistance.This new agreement follows a first transaction completed earlier this year and disclosed via ONDE, the centralized AMF platform for financial information. That initial deal involved the sale of a block of ABL Diagnostics shares in an over-the-counter transaction with Alumni Capital LP. Details of that transaction remain publicly available in the AMF’s BDIF database at: https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr/details/2025DD1050526 The agreement also includes a share loan mechanism, starting with an initial loan of 128,026 shares, to facilitate Alumni Capital’s management of its stake in ABL Diagnostics.Any transaction related to this new share purchase agreement will be disclosed by ABL Diagnostics via ONDE and a distinct press release for full transparency.Dr. Chalom Sayada, CEO of ABL Luxembourg, commented: “This renewed collaboration with Alumni Capital demonstrates their confidence in ABL Diagnostics and its innovative solutions. Increasing the float will improve market dynamics, while Alumni’s expertise and presence in the U.S. healthcare sector will support our international ambitions. Importantly, this increase in free float remains fully aligned with our commitment to the AMF to progressively reach up to 30% of the capital in the market.”“Beyond strengthening our financial flexibility, this agreement will help ABL Diagnostics accelerate progress toward key regulatory milestones for our IVD products. It will also enable us to improve processes across R&D, production, and quality systems, ensuring we meet the highest standards for global compliance. It is not only a financial milestone but also a strategic step toward accelerating innovation in clinical genotyping and infectious disease diagnostics”, added Ronan Boulmé, GRC Director of ABL Diagnostics.“Our investment approach focuses on partnering with innovative healthcare companies to support their growth and operational excellence. We are excited to continue our relationship with ABL for their affiliate ABL Diagnostics, providing flexible capital that empowers management to execute its strategic vision and deliver value to patients and shareholders”, stated Mr. Ashkan Mapar, General Partner and Portfolio Manager of Alumni Capital.In connection with the agreement between ABL Luxembourg with Alumni Capital about ABL Diagnostics’ shares, investors must be aware of the following potential risks:• Share Price Volatility and Overhang: Alumni Capital is not subject to any lock-up obligations and may resell shares at its discretion. This could lead to fluctuations in ABL Diagnostics’ share price and create an “overhang” effect, where the market anticipates future selling pressure.• No Strategic Contribution: Alumni Capital has not requested a board seat or governance rights; the investment is purely financial and does not provide operational or strategic support.• Market Perception: The absence of resale restrictions and governance participation may be perceived negatively by certain investors, potentially impacting sentiment and liquidity.• Regulatory Compliance: All transactions under the agreement must comply with applicable securities laws and Euronext regulations; any breach could result in sanctions or penalties.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.ABOUT ADVANCED BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES (ABL) ABL develops , manufactures and sells in-vitro diagnostic and research use only molecular testing solutions and is the owner of certain assets and intellectual property relating to the manufacturing of molecular PCR assays and is a diagnostic and medical software company with expertise in microbiological assays for clinical applications.ABL Diagnostics (ABLD), ABL’s French affiliate is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek. ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of microbiology applications.More information is available about ABL Diagnostics at www.abldiagnostics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.