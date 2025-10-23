Construction Material Testing Equipment Market to Reach USD $4.1 Billion by 2029 at 4.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction Material Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Construction Material Testing Equipment Market?

The market for construction material testing equipment has experienced substantial growth over the past few years. Its increase from $3.27 billion in 2024 to $3.44 billion in 2025 represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This notable growth during the historical phase can be credited to factors like infrastructure development, urban expansion, rigorous regulations, globalization, and the need for quality assurance.

In the coming years, a steady surge is anticipated in the construction material testing equipment market. The market is projected to rise to $4.1 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as renewable energy infrastructure, industry 4.0 and digitalization, sustainable construction methods, smart city development, and the global construction surge. Key trends predicted in this period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), increased use of remote monitoring and telemetry, emphasis on sustainable test solutions, the proliferation of portable and handheld devices, and the adoption of cloud-based testing platforms.

Download a free sample of the construction material testing equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14304&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Construction Material Testing Equipment Global Market Growth?

The growth of the construction material testing equipment market is expected to be driven by the rapid expansion within the construction industry. This industry is centered on the design, construction, refurbishment, and preservation of physical constructions and infrastructure. The industry is on the rise due to high demand for the refurbishment, remodeling, and upgrading of existing buildings and the surge in construction of single-family dwellings, multi-unit housing, and budget-friendly housing projects. Construction material testing equipment plays a crucial role in this industry, used to evaluate the strength, durability, and quality of building materials including concrete, asphalt, soil, and aggregates, meeting all project requirements and regulatory standards. As per a report named Construction Industry Statistics (2024) released by Upmetrics, an American company providing business planning software, in August 2024, the U.S. construction industry was deemed to have a value of $1.8 trillion, contributing 4% to the national GDP, while the global construction industry was valued at $8.9 trillion, making the industry globally valued at about $12.74 trillion. The global residential construction market had a value of $5,267 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to increase to a figure of $8,308 billion by 2032, showing an annual growth rate of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. Because of this, the brisk expansion within the construction industry is facilitating the growth of the construction material testing equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Construction Material Testing Equipment Market?

Major players in the Construction Material Testing Equipment include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Qualitest International Inc.

• MTS Systems Corporation

• Zwick Roell Group

• Aimil Ltd.

• Instron Corporation

• Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Company

• Hoskin Scientific

• Gilson Company Inc.

• CONTROLS Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Construction Material Testing Equipment Market?

Key players in the construction material testing equipment market are innovating by creating new, advanced solutions, such as the integrated CMT devices, aiming to outpace their competitors. These Integrated CMT devices are cutting-edge technology testing equipment that incorporate digital technologies and software platforms, facilitating smooth communication and information transfer within the device and outside systems. As an illustration, Forney LP, a United States-based company specializing in the manufacture of construction materials testing machines, unveiled its Integrated CMT Machines in January 2024. These machines are game-changers in the testing process eliminating the potential for incorrectly identifying the test sample and increasing efficiency and accuracy significantly. Technicians equipped with these integrated machines possess the capability to load and test samples twice as quickly, all while guaranteeing the right sample is tested at the right time. This is facilitated by innovative attributes like accurate sample identification through barcode scanning and pre-test Smart Checks that legitimize sample data and features. The amalgamation with ForneyVault, a robust software platform, takes the testing process to the next level by supplying comprehensive XY plot data for each testing, alerts, and notifications regarding calibration expiration and variance, and clever procedures for reporting and endorsements.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Report?

The construction material testing equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Soil Testing Equipment, Aggregate Testing Equipment, Concrete Testing Equipment, Other Products

2) By Location: On-Site, R&D Laboratories, Educational Institutes

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Transport, Other Applications

4) By Industry: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Metal Working, Building And Construction, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Soil Testing Equipment: Proctors Compaction Testers, Atterberg Limits Testers, Triaxial Test Equipment, Permeability Test Equipment, Soil Vane Shear Testers, Other Soil Testing Instruments

2) By Aggregate Testing Equipment: Sieve Shakers, Aggregate Impact Testers, Aggregate Crushing Value Testers, Abrasion Testing Machines, Flakiness And Elongation Testers, Other Aggregate Testing Instruments

3) By Concrete Testing Equipment: Compression Testing Machines, Slump Test Apparatus, Concrete Mixer, Concrete Air Meter, Rebound Hammer Testers, Concrete Penetrometer, Other Concrete Testing Devices

4) By Other Products: Asphalt Testing Equipment, Bitumen Testing Equipment, Cement Testing Equipment, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment, Corrosion Testing Equipment, Other Specialized Testing Instruments

View the full construction material testing equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-material-testing-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Construction Material Testing Equipment Industry?

In 2024, North America emerged as the frontrunner in the construction material testing equipment industry with Asia-Pacific projected to register the quickest expansion in the forecast period. The report on the construction material testing equipment market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defibrillator-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-diagnostic-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.