Electric Head Shaver Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company’s Electric Head Shaver Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Electric Head Shaver Market?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the size of the electric head shaver market. The market size, which stands at $20.07 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $21.19 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to factors like evolving consumer tastes, heightened awareness of male grooming, considerations for health and hygiene, advances in marketing and advertising, as well as the growth in e-commerce.

The market size for electric head shavers is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $26.5 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This significant growth during the forecast period is due to factors like improved shaver technology, an increase in disposable income, urbanization growth, customizable products, and the rise of environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Key trends predicted for this period include the incorporation of sophisticated technology, improved battery lifespan, the emergence of multi-purpose grooming gadgets, the adoption of subscription services, and advancements in blade technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Electric Head Shaver Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the electric head shaver market is likely to be fueled by the growing prevalence of men's salons. Typically, these establishments focus on offering in-depth grooming services such as haircuts, shaves and several personalized offerings specifically for men. The surge in male grooming consciousness and the need for specific services customized for men's grooming requirements have led to an upswing in the number of men's salons. They employ electric head shavers to deliver effective, precise, and swift head shaves matching the client's preferences. For instance, data from the UK's National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) in January 2024 showed that the count of men's hair and beauty businesses had grown to more than 61,000 in 2023 from 48,000 in 2022. Hence, the growth of the electric head shaver market is being driven by the rising count of men's salons.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Electric Head Shaver Market?

Major players in the Electric Head Shaver include:

• Procter & Gamble

• Panasonic Corporation

• Xiaomi Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Kibiy

• Wahl Clipper Corporation

• Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

• Conair Corp.

• Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co Ltd

• Andis Company

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Electric Head Shaver Market?

The electric head shaver market's leading companies are placing emphasis on creating innovative products like hybrid trimmers and shavers to enhance the grooming experience. Hybrid trimmers and shavers, which combine the abilities of trimming and shaving, are gaining popularity for diverse hair and beard care. Koninklijke Philips N.V., a health technology firm based in the Netherlands, for example, launched the OneBlade Face and Body, a revolutionary hybrid trimmer and shaver in May 2024. This groundbreaking product has key features such as the capability to trim, edge, and shave hair of any length, and it can also be used to cut head hair. Its unique dual protection system, including a glide coat and rounded ends, provides a smoother and more effective shave. Furthermore, it has a fast-moving blade that functions at a speed of 6000 revolutions per minute for efficient long hair trimming.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Electric Head Shaver Market Report?

The electric head shavermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Washable Type, Non-Washable Type

2) By Blade Material: Stainless Steel, Titanium, Ceramic

3) By Technology: Rechargeable, Battery Operated

4) By Age Group: Adults, Teenagers

5) By Application: Personal Use, Professional Use

Subsegments:

1) By Washable Type: Fully Waterproof Electric Head Shavers, Water-Resistant Electric Head Shavers

2) By Non-Washable Type: Corded Non-Washable Electric Head Shavers, Cordless Non-Washable Electric Head Shavers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Electric Head Shaver Industry?

In 2024, Europe led the market for electric head shavers. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming years. The report covers the markets in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

