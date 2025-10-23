Eyelash Serum Market to Exceed US $1.68 Billion by 2029, with 8% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Eyelash Serum Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Eyelash Serum Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for eyelash serum has significantly expanded in the recent past. From a value of $1.14 billion in 2024, the market is predicted to increase up to $1.24 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The notable growth observed during the historical phase is due to factors such as an increased knowledge and concern for skincare, enhanced disposable income, evolving lifestyles, escalating urbanization, and an enlarging elderly population.

Expectations are high for the eyelash serum market, with a forecast of robust expansion in the coming years. The market is anticipated to surge to a worth of $1.68 billion by 2029, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors driving this predicted growth include increased awareness of beauty, the rising trend of online shopping, a preference for sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions, and expansion in emerging economies. The effect of social media and influencers also plays a crucial role. Major trends to watch for in the forecast period include the prevalence of smart and interconnected devices, the integration of biometric data, AI-driven skin care analysis, dual-function devices, and cutting-edge innovations in materials and design.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Eyelash Serum Market?

The surge in market demand for personal care and cosmetic products is fuelling the eyelash serum market's expansion. These products, which we use for our appearance, hygiene, and well-being enhancement, alteration, or conservation, encompass a wide range of items. Eyelash serum serves a vital role in these products to amplify eyelash growth, enhance lash perception, and provide a facial makeover. For instance, The Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association, a UK-based group, reported that color cosmetics sales escalated to 118,172,000 units in 2022, a substantial rise from 112,257,000 units the previous year (2021). Therefore, the escalating demand for cosmetics and personal care products is set to boost eyelash serum market growth in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Eyelash Serum Market?

Major players in the Eyelash Serum include:

• LVMH Group

• Christian Dior S

• L'Oréal S.A

• Estée Lauder Companies

• Shiseido Company

• Rimmel London

• Neutrogena

• Maybelline

• Allergan PLC

• RapidLash

What Are The Top Trends In The Eyelash Serum Industry?

Leading corporations in the eyelash serum industry are creating groundbreaking products such as highly developed sensitive eyelash conditioners, tailor-made for sensitive eyes. This pioneering eyelash product is formulated to boost the health and attractiveness of lashes through the use of encapsulated time-release technology, intending to foster splendid and full lashes with minimal irritation. For example, in July 2022, RevitaLash Cosmetics, a US firm that excels in lash, brow, and hair-based cosmetics, unveiled their product RevitaLash Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner. This product is an industry-first lash serum, formulated by an ophthalmologist specifically catering to sensitive eyes. This serum is engineered to amplify the health and glamour of lashes using encapsulated time-release technology that is considerate to sensitive eyes. It boasts potent peptides and botanicals which guard against damage and fragility, simultaneously enhancing moisture and gloss for bold, vibrant, and abundant lashes. This product guarantees safety for sensitive eyes, individuals wearing contact lenses, and those with eyelash extensions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Eyelash Serum Market Segments

The eyelash serummarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lash Primer, Peptides

2) By Ingredients: Organic, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Lash Primer: Conditioning Primers, Volumizing Primers

2) By Peptides: Growth Peptides, Conditioning Peptides

Which Regions Are Dominating The Eyelash Serum Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the eyelash serum market in terms of size. The growth status forecast for this region is mentioned in the market report. The report encompasses other regions as well, specifically Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

