Everything as a Service Market Projected to Reach $1636.83 Billion with 20.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company's Everything as a Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Everything as a Service Market Through 2025?

The market size for ""everything as a service"" has seen swift expansion over the past few years. Predictions suggest it will escalate from $639.58 billion in 2024 to $765.88 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. Key factors attributing to this historic period growth include cost efficiency, scalability, the ability to access remotely, focusing on core competencies, quick deployment and a decreased time to market.

The market size for 'everything as a service' is predicted to witness a surge in the coming years, ballooning to $1636.83 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. This positive trajectory during the forecast period is due to various factors such as data security and compliance, enhanced measures for cybersecurity, emphasis on sustainability and green computing, disaster recovery and business continuity, and regulatory compliance management. Key trends during this expected growth period include the expansion of XaaS offerings, the advent of edge computing services, emphasis on subscription-based models, focus on sustainability, proliferation of managed services, industry-specific XaaS solutions, as well as collaboration and interoperability.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Everything as a Service Market?

The everything-as-a-service market is likely to enjoy robust growth due to the growing interest in subscription-based pricing models. With this pricing model, a client or company can buy or subscribe to a service from an IT provider for an agreed-upon duration. Utilizing everything-as-a-service can minimize operational expenses by acquiring description-based services only when necessary. It also improves the customer experience and aids in tracking usage. For instance, OMDIA, a UK-based provider of entertainment services, informed in January 2023 that the overall number of online video subscriptions is projected to hit 1.7 billion in 2023, signaling resilience in the market. SVOD services are expected to contribute an estimated 143 million new subscriptions worldwide in 2023, which is about half of the growth observed in 2020—a historic year for the industry. The United States is projected to account for almost 40 million new SVOD subscriptions, demonstrating sustained demand as the market continues to mature. Therefore, the mounting preference for subscription-based pricing models is propelling the everything-as-a-service market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Everything as a Service Market?

Major players in the Everything as a Service include:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• AT&T Inc.

• Accenture PLC

• Orange Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

• Oracle Corporation

• Avaya Inc.

• Commvault Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Juniper Networks Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Everything as a Service Market In The Future?

The increasing reliance on artificially intelligent systems and Internet of Things (IoT) is a significant trend emerging in the everything-as-a-service market. IoT services, which entail a suite of comprehensive services allowing businesses to plan, create, launch, and operate IoT solutions, also provide consultative services for strategizing IoT implementation. Artificial intelligence (AI) is outsourced via a third-party service named Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS). Adopting AI through services permits individuals and organizations to test the technology for different applications requiring a smaller upfront cost and minimizing potential risks. IoT-as-a-service acts as a catalyst for businesses to swiftly take advantage of interconnected devices, adopt advanced technologies and reduce the time to realize the value. For instance, in January 2024, IBM, a notorious US tech company, rolled out completely managed Granite models powered by AI technology. The data indicates that 42% of IT professionals from large enterprises are actively deploying AI, while 38% are applying generative AI. Enterprises from India, UAE, Singapore, and China are at the forefront of embracing this trend. The use of AI for vital business operations such as IT automation, customer support, and digital labor greatly improves operational efficacy.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Everything as a Service Market

The everything as a servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offerings: Solutions, Services

2) By Enterprise: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

3) By End-User: BFSI, IT And Telecommunications, Government, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Metals And Mining, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Software As A Service (SaaS), Platform As A Service (PaaS), Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), Function As A Service (FaaS)

2) By Services: Managed Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Integration Services

Global Everything as a Service Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Everything as a Service market and is projected to grow. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

