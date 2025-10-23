Environmental Remediation Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.8% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Environmental Remediation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Environmental Remediation Market?

The size of the environmental remediation market has witnessed significant growth recently. The market is set to enlarge from $115.48 billion in 2024 to $123.22 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors such as industrial activities' effects, government directives, public awareness and pressure, brownfield renovation, and mining and resource extraction have contributed to the growth experienced in the past years.

Predictions indicate a strong surge in the environmental remediation market size in the coming years, with an expected increase to $166.66 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The projected growth during this period is credited to factors such as adapting to climate change, urbanization challenges, green building practices, ecosystem restoration, development of renewable energy, and phytoremediation research. Additionally, trends expected to shape the market during the forecast period include the progression in water remediation technologies, incorporation of green and sustainable technologies, cooperation between public and private sectors in remediation projects, the use of remote sensing and monitoring technologies, as well as the application of artificial intelligence in data analysis.

Download a free sample of the environmental remediation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8963&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Environmental Remediation Market?

The swift rise of industrialization is predicted to fuel the expansion of the environmental remediation market. Industrialization is characterized by an economy's transition from agriculture to manufacturing. This surge in industrial activities often leads to numerous environmental issues such as increased emission of gaseous pollutants and generation of vast amounts of municipal sewage sludge. Furthermore, the increase of industrial waste discharge is prompting the need for environmental remediation. As an example, in December 2023, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, based in Austria, reported that global industrial sectors, including manufacturing, mining, electricity, water supply, waste management, and other utilities underwent a 2.3% growth in 2023, indicating a recovery from the pandemic. There was a 3.2% surge in the manufacturing sector, whereas the mining and utilities sector, which significantly contributes to the economies of low-income nations, saw a contraction of 0.9%. Hence, the fast-paced growth in industrialization is anticipated to stimulate demand in the environmental remediation market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Environmental Remediation Market?

Major players in the Environmental Remediation include:

• Golder Associates

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Entact LLC

• Terra Systems

• Newterra Ltd.

• Weber Ambiental

• Aecom

• Jacobs Solutions Inc.

• DEME NV

• HDR Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Environmental Remediation Industry?

Technological progression is becoming a prominent trend in the environmental remediation market, with leading entities creating advanced methods to uphold their market status. For example, in June 2024, the American company REGENESIS, known for its dedication to environmental remediation, introduced an automated Inline Blending and Injection System (IBIS) for in situ remediation. The IBIS, a fully automated, compact remediation delivery unit, is designed to boost the effectiveness, precision, and safety of in situ remediation tasks, successfully reducing time and costs for large-scale injection projects for soil and groundwater. With the integration of advanced, unique inline blending technology, IBIS improves the injection methodology with automated, self-regulating mechanisms to guarantee accurate product mixing, whilst preserving safe working conditions and persistently recording essential data. Significant advantages include reduced spill hazards through the abolition of batch mixing, the ability to handle up to four remediation products at the same time, automated controls for consistent dosage and mixing, a compact layout measuring only 5 by 8 feet for convenient transportation, and real-time automated data acquisition for efficient project monitoring and decision making.

What Segments Are Covered In The Environmental Remediation Market Report?

The environmental remediationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Environment Medium: Soil, Groundwater

2) By Site Type: Private, Public

3) By Technology: Air Sparging, Soil Washing, Chemical Treatment, Bio Remediation, Electrokinetic Remediation, Excavation, Permeable Reactive Barriers, In-situ Grouting, Phytoremediation, Pump And Treat,

4) By Application: Mining And Forestry, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Industrial, And Chemical Processing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Soil: Contaminated Land Remediation, Soil Washing, Bioremediation

2) By Groundwater: Pump And Treat Systems, In-Situ Treatment, Permeable Reactive Barriers

View the full environmental remediation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-remediation-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Environmental Remediation Market?

In 2024, the environmental remediation market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report examines various regions encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Environmental Remediation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Database Storage Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-storage-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report

Database Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-global-market-report

Data Protection As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-protection-as-a-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.