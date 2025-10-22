Nesting Plan VII Formosan Wild Boar by Into the Woods and Co. - Cheng Tsung Feng Wins Silver in A' Fine Art Design

Nesting Plan VII Formosan Wild Boar

Innovative Public Art Installation Inspired by Taiwan's Native Wild Boar Receives Prestigious International Design Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of fine art design, has announced Into the Woods and Co. - Cheng Tsung Feng as a Silver winner for their exceptional work "Nesting Plan VII Formosan Wild Boar" in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the fine art industry, celebrating its innovation, creativity, and impact.Nesting Plan VII Formosan Wild Boar showcases the potential of integrating local ecology, sustainability, and design to create thought-provoking public art installations. By drawing inspiration from the nesting behavior of Taiwan's native wild boar and utilizing domestic materials like cedar and bamboo, this work demonstrates the practical benefits of aligning art with environmental awareness, offering a model for future projects in the fine art industry.The award-winning installation stands out for its unique interpretation of the wild boar's nesting instincts, translating the animal's behavior into a human-scale artwork that invites interaction. The structure's C-shaped circular bench naturally orients users toward the entrance, mirroring the boar's vigilant posture, while the use of traditional joinery techniques alongside digital design tools showcases a harmonious blend of craftsmanship and innovation.The recognition from the A' Fine Art Design Awards serves as a testament to Into the Woods and Co. - Cheng Tsung Feng's commitment to pushing the boundaries of art and design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that explore the intersection of ecology, sustainability, and creativity, fostering further innovation within the fine art industry and beyond.Nesting Plan VII Formosan Wild Boar was designed by Artist Cheng Tsung FENG, with Into the Woods & Co. serving as the Project Director and the Hualien Branch of Taiwan's Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency as the Producer.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Into the Woods and Co. - Cheng Tsung FengInto the Woods & Co. specializes in creating sustainable projects and products that balance the needs of humans and all beings, focusing on the multifaceted aspects of education and entertainment within forest settings. Artist Cheng Tsung Feng deeply studies traditional craft culture, learning from old craftsmen and researching ancient Oriental traditions to create artworks that share forgotten stories and preserve handmade memories in modern times.About Hualien Branch, Forestry and Nature Conservation AgencyThe Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency of Taiwan is dedicated to the sustainable management of forests and the conservation of natural ecosystems. Guided by principles of environmental protection, economic development, and social equity, the agency implements initiatives such as cultivating healthy forests, preventing illegal logging, managing nature reserves, and promoting mountain-village ecological economies. Moving forward, the agency focuses on prohibiting logging in natural forests and advancing the Satoyama Initiative to foster harmony between human communities and nature.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that winning designs showcase a remarkable level of expertise, creativity, and impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the award motivates designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of innovation and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL: https://fineartcompetition.net

