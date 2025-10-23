Thermal Insulation Material Market to Reach USD $76.46 Billion by 2029 at 4.1% CAGR

Thermal Insulation Material Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Thermal Insulation Material Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Thermal Insulation Material Market In 2025?

The market size for thermal insulation materials has seen a consistent increase in past years. The market, which is projected to escalate from $62.24 billion in 2024 to $65.11 billion in 2025, is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This surge during the historic period can be credited to factors such as government regulations, awareness about energy efficiency, technological advancements, expansion of the construction industry, along with increased energy expenses.

The market size for thermal insulation materials is projected to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $76.46 billion in 2029 year, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors such as growing urbanization, efforts to tackle climate change, focus on sustainable construction, adherence to green building codes, and advancements in materials science can be credited for this growth in the forecasted period. Emerging trends over the same period include the creation of bio-based insulation materials, growth in the retrofitting market, the advent of intelligent insulation solutions, and the incorporation of nanotechnology into insulation materials.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Thermal Insulation Material Market?

The thermal insulation material market is poised for growth, propelled by the burgeoning building and construction industry. This industry's vast array of activities includes designing, developing, and erecting structures ranging from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial facilities. Thermal insulation materials are utilized in these sectors to improve the energy efficiency, comfort, and sustainability of buildings. For instance, in January 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported the completion of an estimated 1,452,500 housing units. This represented a 4.5% increase from the 1,390,500 units completed in 2023. Hence, the upward trend in the building and construction industry is a key factor driving the thermal insulation material market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Thermal Insulation Material Industry?

Major players in the Thermal Insulation Material include:

• BASF SE

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Dow Chemicals Company

• Bayer AG

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Owens Corning

• Kingspan Group PLC

• Huntsman International LLC

• Rockwool International A/S

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Thermal Insulation Material Market In The Globe?

Firms that dominate the thermal insulation material market are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge and innovative products, like light mineral wool, to boost their market profitability. Light mineral wool acts as an efficient and versatile thermal insulation material that enhances energy efficiency, comfort, and sustainability in building structures. For example, Isover, a subsidiary of the Saint-Gobain Group, a France-based thermal and acoustic insulation solutions manufacturer, introduced QTech in May 2023. QTech is a light mineral wool insulation solution designed for mid-temperature uses, providing exceptional thermal insulation, shot-free construction for enhanced heat resistance, and easy installation. Non-flammable and chemically stable, QTech promotes safety and environmentally-friendly practices in industrial, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) conditions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Thermal Insulation Material Market Report?

The thermal insulation material market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Roof Insulation, Wall Insulation, Floor Insulation

2) By Building Type: Residential Building, Non-Residential Building

3) By Application: Stone Wool, Glass Wool, Plastic Foam, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Retail, Appliances, Consumer Goods, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Roof Insulation: Rigid Foam Insulation, Spray Foam Insulation, Batt And Blanket Insulation, Reflective Or Radiant Barrier Insulation

2) By Wall Insulation: Rigid Board Insulation, Spray Foam Insulation, Batt And Blanket Insulation, Insulated Concrete Forms (ICFs)

3) By Floor Insulation: Rigid Foam Insulation, Batt And Blanket Insulation, Underfloor Heating Systems, Loose-Fill Insulation

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Thermal Insulation Material Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the thermal insulation material market. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

