Smart Glass Market to Reach $12.51 Billion by 2029 with 10.3% CAGR

Smart Glass Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Smart Glass Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/

What Is The Smart Glass Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the size of the smart glass market. The market growth is projected to rise from $7.57 billion in 2024 to $8.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The historic growth has been driven by rapid enhancements in technology, a commitment to energy efficiency, acceptance in the construction industry, progress in IoT integration and increasing demand in the automotive sector.

The market size of smart glass is anticipated to witness a swift expansion in the upcoming years, with predictions estimating growth to $12.51 billion by 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth during the predicted time interval is due to improvements in smart glass technology, energy efficiency awareness, amalgamation with IoT and intelligent technologies, cutting-edge developments, and government guidelines and initiatives. The pivotal trends for this projection timeframe are advancements in technology, emphasis on energy efficiency, fusion with IoT, and smart home systems, and an widening range of applications.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Smart Glass Market?

The expansion of the construction sector is projected to drive the smart glass market's growth. This sector encompasses everything from planning and design to building and maintaining structures and infrastructure. The upsurge in the construction sector is due to factors like population growth, urbanization, economic advancement, infrastructure projects, technological innovation, and a push towards sustainability. Smart glass offers the potential for buildings to become more sustainable, comfortable, and technologically progressive, reinforcing its attractiveness to this sector. For instance, data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a government agency in the United States, indicates that total expenditure on construction in 2022 reached $1,840.9 billion, rising to $1,978.7 billion in 2023 – a 7.0% increase. Consequently, the booming construction sector is fuelling demand in the smart glass market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Glass Market?

Major players in the Smart Glass include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

• General Electric Company

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Ericsson

• Merck Group

• PPG Industries Inc.

• AGC Inc.

• Polytronix Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Smart Glass Market?

Leading corporations in the smart glass market are concentrating their initiatives on devising innovative and sophisticated solutions like intelligent privacy glass solutions to stay ahead in the game. A high-tech privacy glass solution enables glasses and other clear materials to change from transparent to tinted or non-transparent condition at will. For example, in November 2023, Kolbe, an American window, and glass manufacturer, in partnership with Gauzy Ltd., a company specializing in smart glass and ADAS technologies in Israel, rolled out a smart privacy glass solution designed specifically for standalone residences. This pioneering switchable privacy glass solution utilizes top-grade polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) films layered between the panes of glass, resulting in smart glass capable of turning from non-transparent to clear with the application of power. Residents have the option to modify the privacy and shading of their doors and windows using a touch panel mounted on the wall, a remote control, or a home automation system. This avant-garde solution offers customizable privacy settings and comes in either white or grey. It is available for select Kolbe door and window products, such as the VistaLuxe WD LINE direct sets, ultra series casements, awnings, swinging doors, and forgentsSeries all glastra cases.

How Is The Smart Glass Market Segmented?

The smart glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Liquid Crystal, Passive, Other Types

2) By Control System: Manual, Remote, Mobile-based, Voice-based, Other Control Systems

3) By End User: Transportation, Construction, Power Generation, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Electrochromic: Electrochromic Glass for Windows, Electrochromic Glass for Architectural and Automotive Applications

2) By Suspended Particle Device (SPD): SPD Glass for Windows, SPD Glass for Skylights and Curtain Walls

3) By Liquid Crystal: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Glass, Liquid Crystal Smart Glass for Privacy Control

4) By Passive: Thermochromic Glass, Photochromic Glass

5) By Other Types: Micro Blinds Smart Glass, Nanocrystal Smart Glass

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Smart Glass Market?

In 2024, Europe held the dominant position in the smart glass market. It's anticipated that North America will have the fastest growth rate during the projection period. The smart glass market report incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

