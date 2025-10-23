Fire Testing Market to Reach USD $10.64 Billion by 2029 at 7.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fire Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Fire Testing Market In 2025?

The market size for fire testing has been on a steady rise in the past few years. It's projected growth jumps from $7.6 billion in 2024 to about $8.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) marked at 6.4%. The factors contributing to growth during the historic period include strict regulatory measures, the increase in urbanization, growth in international trade, expansion in the construction industry, and past fire incidents.

Over the coming years, the fire testing market is projected to experience significant expansion, anticipated to reach $10.64 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the forecast period is likely to be driven by factors such as the development of renewable energy infrastructure, the emergence of electric vehicles, old-age infrastructure, sustainable building practices, and the expansion of interconnected systems. Key trends during this forecast period comprise IoT integration, eco-friendly fire testing methods, personalized testing services, remote testing facilities, and innovative simulation technologies.

Download a free sample of the fire testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7932&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Fire Testing Market?

The expansion of the smart city model is poised to stimulate the growth in the fire testing market. Smart cities harness information and communication technology (ICT) to optimize productivity, inform citizens, and heighten the quality of public services and welfare. Fire testing plays a crucial role in such cities for predicting and detecting early signs of fire and smoke, significantly enhancing public safety by reducing large-scale damage. For instance, as reported in an article by UK-based publication National World PLC in October 2022, Saudi Arabia is developing a smart city named Neom to stage the international sporting event, The Asian Winter Games 2029. The Saudi smart city Neom is under construction in Tabuk Province in the northwest part of the country with an approximate project cost of $500 billion (around £436 billion), aiming to incorporate smart city tech and establish itself as a hub for tourism. However, due to unexpected delays, the project's completion is now scheduled for 2026, a delay from the initial timeline of having the majority of the work done by 2020 and the expansion completed by 2025. Consequently, the broadening adoption of the smart city model is stimulating the fire testing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Fire Testing Industry?

Major players in the Fire Testing include:

• Bosch Security Systems Inc.

• Siemens AG

• United Technologies Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International plc

• UTC Fire & Security

• SGS Group SA

• Bureau Veritas SA

• Intertek Group plc

• DEKRA SE

What Are The Top Trends In The Fire Testing Industry?

Leading businesses in the fire safety market are progressively concentrating on creating sophisticated solutions such as digital fire safety services, to improve the efficiency of their fire prevention and reaction methods. These services encompass systems that employ technology and data science to track, analyse, and augment fire safety protocols across various domains. For example, Siemens, a firm from Germany renowned for its expertise in automation and digitalization, introduced Fire Safety Digital Services in September 2022. These services employ innovative technologies to offer real-time surveillance and predictive analysis, empowering organizations to detect potential fire dangers beforehand and fine-tune their safety precautions. Siemens' goal is to bolster the fire testing market by integrating digital solutions into fire safety routines, enhancing compliance, quickening response times, and importantly, protecting lives and assets.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fire Testing Market Report?

The fire testingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Testing, Inspection, Certification, Other Services

2) By Sourcing: In-house, Outsourced

3) By Application: Building And Construction, Automotive, Industrial And Manufacturing, Consumer Goods And Retail, Aerospace And Defense, Other applications

Subsegments:

1) By Testing: Fire Resistance Testing, Flammability Testing, Smoke And Toxicity Testing, Thermal Performance Testing

2) By Inspection: Site Inspections, System Inspections, Code Compliance Inspections

3) By Certification: Product Certification, System Certification, Quality Assurance Certification

4) By Other Services: Consulting Services, Training And Education, Risk Assessment Services

View the full fire testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-testing-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Fire Testing Market By 2025?

In 2024, the fire testing market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also anticipated to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The fire testing market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fire Testing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-package-delivery-global-market-report

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drones-global-market-report

Drone Servicing Repair Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-servicing-repair-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.