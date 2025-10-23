Field Service Management Solution Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Field Service Management Solution Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Field Service Management Solution Market Worth?

The market size of the field service management solution has witnessed remarkable growth lately. An expansion from $2.69 billion in 2024 to $3.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%, is expected. This notable development during the historical span is linked to the switch to cloud-based field service solutions, amplified inclination towards software-as-a-service (SaaS) rather than conventional on-premises software, increased demand for mobility in order to gain real-time insights, speedy uptake of FSM solutions, and economic development.

In upcoming years, the market size for field service management solutions is projected to witness staggering growth, reaching $6.88 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. This expansion during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the growing popularity of smartphones, the rise in skilled field service staff in IT and telecom industries, the surge in use of wearable devices, an uptick in demand for superior customer experiences, and an increased implementation of automation and digitalization within the field services sector. Notable trends for the forecast period include the advent of mobility solutions, the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, the shift towards cloud-based technology, advancements in technology, and a rise in collaborations.

What Are The Factors Driving The Field Service Management Solution Market?

The field service management solution market is predicted to grow due to the rise in the utilization of IoT (Internet of Things). The term Internet of Things (IoT) pertains to a structure of interconnected gadgets, sensors, and items which relay and exchange information independently of human interaction. The proliferation and adoption of IoT across various sectors is the result of the roll-out of 5G networks, innovations in connectivity technology, and the growth of cloud and edge computing. Incorporating IoT into field service management maximizes the use of cloud technology to manage and automate flexible solutions for customers, enhance operational efficiency, and direct attention to core business goals. For example, the GSM Association, a non-profit organization based in the UK, reported in January 2022 that the number of IoT connections is projected to increase from 15.1 billion in 2021 to more than 23.3 billion in total by 2025. Hence, the upsurge in the utilization of IoT influences the expansion of the field service management solution market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Field Service Management Solution Market?

Major players in the Field Service Management Solution include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Verizon Connect

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• IFS AB

• Comarch SA

• ServiceTitan

• WorkWave

• Field Nation LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Field Service Management Solution Industry?

Major businesses active in the field service management solution market are concentrating on creating inventive solution platforms like GenAI solutions to enhance their market profitability. GenAI refers to artificially intelligent solutions created through an array of methods that include genetic algorithms, deep learning, and other innovative computational techniques. For instance, ServiceNow, Inc., a software firm based in the US, introduced its Now assist generative AI portfolio brimming with new capabilities aimed at transforming user experiences and boosting productivity in November 2023. The GenAI technologies incorporated into the ServiceNow Platform include Now assist in virtual agent, flow generation, and Now assist for field service management (FSM). These additions amplify ServiceNow's catalog of functional generative AI applications which aid customers in streamlining their workflows, boosting efficiency, and elevating user interactions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Field Service Management Solution Market Share?

The field service management solutionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Components: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Mid-Size Enterprises

4) By Verticals: Telecom, Energy And Utilities, IT And ITEs, Manufacturing, Construction And Real Estate, Transportation And Logistics, Oil And Gas, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Work Order Management, Scheduling And Dispatching, Asset Management, Mobile Field Service Solutions, Inventory And Parts Management, Customer Management And CRM Integration, Analytics And Reporting, Billing And Invoicing

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration & Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Maintenance And Managed Services, Cloud Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Field Service Management Solution Market?

In 2024, North America led the field service management solution market. The expected growth of the market was also covered. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

