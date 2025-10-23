Demand for Self-Healing Concrete Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $277.99 billion by 2029

Self-Healing Concrete Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Self-Healing Concrete Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Self-Healing Concrete Market Be By 2025?

There has been a significant escalation in the market size for self-healing concrete in the past few years. An upward trajectory from $68.84 billion in 2024 to $93.34 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6%, is expected. Factors such as improved durability, infrastructural growth, progress in material science, concerns about sustainability, and preventive maintenance have fuelled the growth in the historical period.

The market for self-healing concrete is anticipated to expand significantly in the coming years. It's predicted to surge to $277.99 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. Factors such as initiatives towards smart cities, increasing urbanization, resilience in infrastructure, incorporations into environmentally friendly building practices, and utilization in residential building works are contributing to its growth in the projected period. Key trends during this period will include technological advancements, augmentation in research and development, the practice of microbial-induced calcite precipitation (MICP), application of capsules and vascular systems, and the use of nanotechnology to enhance healing agents.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Self-Healing Concrete Market Landscape?

The global construction industry's rising trajectory is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the self-healing concrete market. The construction sector involves a range of operations focused on the strategizing, creating, implementing, and completion of diverse facilities and infrastructure projects. Self-healing concrete comes to much use in this industry by enabling automatic rectification of fissures and damages, thereby slowing down the propagation of tiny cracks. This feature significantly amplifies the longevity of infrastructure. For example, reported by the US Census Bureau, a government agency based in the US, there was a surge in the value of construction processes from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. Hence, the expansion of the construction industry acts as a key driver for the self-healing concrete market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Self-Healing Concrete Market?

Major players in the Self-Healing Concrete include:

• BASF SE

• Holcim

• HeidelbergCement

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sika AG

• Acciona Infraestructuras S.A.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• RPM International

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Tarmac

What Are The Top Trends In The Self-Healing Concrete Industry?

Leading companies in the self-healing concrete market are focusing on the creation of novel products, specifically sustainable self-healing concrete with upgraded characteristics to improve customer satisfaction. The sustainable self-healing concrete is a unique form of building material with the capability to automatically repair its damages and cracks, thereby increasing its endurance and lifespan. For example, in February 2022, Sensicrete was launched by JP Concrete, a Nottinghamshire-based company renowned for its innovation in concrete products. Sensicrete is a bio-based, self-healing concrete developed by JP Concrete, primarily designed to enhance the value of their precast products. It employs a bacterially driven self-healing chemical that helps concrete heal cracks.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Self-Healing Concrete Market

The self-healing concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Biotic, Abiotic

2) By Form: Intrinsic, Extrinsic, Capsule Based, Vascular

3) By End User: Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Civil Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Biotic: Bacterial-Based Healing Systems, Bio-Based Additives

2) By Abiotic: Chemical Healing Agents, Mineral-Based Healing Agents

Self-Healing Concrete Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led as the most substantial region in the self-healing concrete market. The respective report specifies its anticipatory growth. Covered regions in this report include the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

