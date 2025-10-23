Sandwich Panels Market Set to Reach $23.81 Billion by 2029

Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Sandwich Panels Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the sandwich panels market has experienced a significant expansion. Its growth is projected to increase from $16.99 billion in 2024 to $18.3 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This ascension during the historical period is largely due to the expansion of construction sectors globally, enhanced earning per individual, enduring urban growth, swift infrastructural advancements, and a shift towards environmentally-friendly architecture and design.

The market size for sandwich panels is predicted to considerably expand in the coming years, rising to a value of $23.81 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be associated with factors such as the surge in large-scale infrastructure projects, heightened emphasis on green building methods, adoption of modern manufacturing techniques and automation, and growth of the construction sector in burgeoning markets. Key trends during this period will likely include the increasing use of aluminum and steel skin materials, broadening of applications beyond conventional building constructions, and enhanced partnerships between suppliers and contractors.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Sandwich Panels Market?

The expansion of the sandwich panels market is anticipated to be fuelled by the escalating demand in construction. Construction refers to the act of formulating a design for a structure in a certain location and then putting together different components to build it. Amplified urbanization and population increase are leading to heightened needs for infrastructure, housing, and commercial spaces. Sandwich panels, being highly sustainable and energy efficient, meet the demands of the construction industry for fast building solutions. As an example, the Office for National Statistics has projected that the monthly construction output had risen by 2.4% in terms of volume in February 2023. Hence, it is the upsurge in construction demand that's powering the growth of the sandwich panels market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Sandwich Panels Market?

Major players in the Sandwich Panels include:

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• Dana Group

• Marcegaglia

• Kingspan Group

• Nucor Corporation

• TATA Steel

• NCI Building Systems

• Assan Panel

• Arconic Inc.

• Fischer Profil GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sandwich Panels Industry?

Leading businesses in the sandwich panel market are adopting cutting-edge technologies like sandwich panel design automation to enhance their profitability. This form of automation involves using automated tools, software, and processes to design and fabricate sandwich panels. For example, in January 2022, the US-based software firm, AGACAD, introduced this technology for Revit. Their aim is to bridge a notable gap in the building information modeling (BIM) tools market by enabling the fast creation of detailed insulated panels with any supporting structure and transforming an architectural Revit model into an exact sandwich panel structural model.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Sandwich Panels Market

The sandwich panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Core Material: Polyurethane, Polyisocyanurate, Mineral Wool, Expanded Polystyrene

2) By Skin Material: Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (CFRT), Fiberglass Reinforced Panel (FRP), Aluminum, Steel

3) By Application: Wall Panels, Roof Panels, Insulated Panels

4) By End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional And Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Polyurethane (PUR): Rigid Polyurethane Foam Core, Flexible Polyurethane Foam Core

2) By Polyisocyanurate (PIR): PIR Foam Core, Rigid PIR Core Panels

3) By Mineral Wool: Rock Wool Core Panels, Glass Wool Core Panels

4) By Expanded Polystyrene (EPS): White EPS Core Panels, Grey EPS Core Panels

Global Sandwich Panels Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the dominant region in the Sandwich Panels market was North America. However, the market is projected to grow most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region during the projected period. The report on the Sandwich Panels market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

