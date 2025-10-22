Simic Financial’s CFO Named CAANZ Young CA of the Year 2025

An inspiring milestone that celebrates innovation, leadership, and excellence in modern accounting.

GEELONG, VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simic Financial is proud to announce that its Chief Financial Officer and Founder, Tom Simic, has been awarded the prestigious CAANZ Young Chartered Accountant of the Year 2025. This honour places Tom among the most influential young leaders in the accounting and advisory profession, recognising not only his exceptional technical skills but also his visionary approach to redefining financial strategy for small and medium-sized enterprises across Australia.This award marks a defining moment for both Tom and Simic Financial - reflecting the firm’s commitment to empowering Australian business owners with clarity, confidence, and sustainable growth strategies. Under Tom’s leadership, Simic Financial has evolved from a small tax practice into one of the region’s most respected Virtual CFO firms, known for bridging the gap between accounting compliance and strategic business advisory.Tom’s career is a testament to innovation and genuine client advocacy. Armed with six university degrees - including qualifications in Accounting, Law, Property Development, and Executive Leadership - he combines deep technical expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset. His Virtual CFO model helps founders and fast-growing SMEs make smarter, data-driven decisions through tailored financial roadmaps, monthly dashboards, and strategy sessions with seasoned CFOs. Several of Simic Financial’s clients have seen profits grow by over $1 million within a single year under his guidance.Beyond his professional success, Tom continues to give back to the community. He mentors through CA ANZ programs, volunteers with Geelong regional basketball teams in leadership roles, and shares his insights with students to inspire the next generation of accountants. Recently, he broadened his global business perspective by studying NBA business operations in Las Vegas, applying international insights to his local advisory work.Tom’s recognition as 2025 CAANZ Young CA of the Year follows multiple honours, including Finalist for the 2024 Australian Young CFO of the Year and four-time finalist at the Geelong Small Business Awards.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us,” said Tom. “At Simic Financial, our mission is simple - to help business owners grow with purpose, profitability, and peace of mind.”About Simic FinancialSimic Financial is a leading Geelong-based Virtual CFO and business advisory firm, helping ambitious Australian SMEs scale profitably. By combining accounting expertise, financial strategy, and real-world business experience, the firm delivers actionable insights and measurable results - empowering clients to make confident decisions that drive lasting success.

