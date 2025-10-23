Chaldean American Business Leader Mark Savaya, named Special Envoy by Trump to Strengthen U.S.–Iraq Ties

Mark Savaya (left) with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mark Savaya’s journey from heritage to high office marks a new era of unity, representation, and partnership between the U.S. and Iraq.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The White House is spotlighting heritage and expertise with the appointment of Mark Savaya, a prominent Chaldean American businessman, as Special Envoy to Iraq. Savaya’s selection is being hailed as a historic step for the Chaldean–Assyrian Syriac community, as he becomes a rare representative of Iraq’s indigenous Christian minority in a senior diplomatic post [8] . Hailing originally from a Chaldean family of the Nineveh Plains in Iraq – a region still recovering from the ISIS onslaught – Savaya has long championed initiatives that link diaspora communities with their ancestral homeland [9] . Mark Savaya has a long history of leveraging his entrepreneurial success to support economic development, education, and cultural preservation programs for Iraqis.Community leaders on both sides of the ocean believe Savaya’s heritage will enhance U.S.–Iraq relations. “Mark’s service reflects the values we hold dear – faith, unity, and perseverance – and stands as an inspiration to the Syriac community striving to make a difference both locally and globally. His appointment underscores the administration’s commitment to inclusive engagement: by entrusting a member of the Iraqi diaspora with this mission.

