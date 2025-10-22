Record number of police officer applications

Release date: 21/10/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s unprecedented investment to boost police resources is seeing record numbers of people applying to join SA Police and is helping keep the community safe with a five per cent drop in reported crimes.

Last financial year, a record 3,050 people from across Australia and overseas applied to join SA Police.

This has seen additional recruitment courses added at the SA Police Academy with double the number of graduate cadets.

Across 2024-25 financial year, 264 people graduated from the training academy.

This is more than double the number of police graduating from the training academy under the former Marshall Liberal Government, which saw just 111 cadets graduate during 2021-22.

Year Applications Sworn in 2018-19 922 181 2019-20 996 129 2020-21 1451 136 2021-22 1825 111 2022-23 2250 167 2023-24 2394 242 2024-25 3050 264

The Malinauskas Labor Government provided $12.2m over three years from 2023-24 to accelerate recruitment with measures including increasing the number of courses delivered by the Police Academy, engaging in recruitment campaigns, and improving vocational pathways.

Under the former liberal government, from 2018-19 to 2021-22, the average number of applications each year was 1291 and sworn in officers was 139.

Under the Malinauskas Labor Government, from 2022-23 – 2024-25, the average number of applications each year was 2564 and sworn in per year was 224 – a huge increase.

In addition, the 2025-26 State Budget included the largest boost to police funding in the state’s history.

This included $172 million over six years to recruit more police with the aim to target 5000 sworn officers by 2031.

The State Government and SA Police are also working to ensure more sworn officers are on frontline duties.

The Police Security Officer model will be extended to regional areas following its success in metropolitan Adelaide, with an additional 98 PSO’s to be trained over the next three years.

While $9.7 million was allocated in the recent budget to expand the workforce civilisation model which sees administrative staff perform office duties and sworn officers redeployed to front line roles.

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s record investment is helping keep the community safe with a significant decline in reported offences.

The rolling yearly data to the end of June shows there were 6,694 fewer offences reported to SA Police, a five per cent drop on the previous financial year.

This is the eleventh consecutive month there has been a reduction in reported crimes.

Significantly there was a 10 per cent drop in reports of theft related offences year on year, as well as a 10 per cent reduction in the number of house break-ins.

Attributable to Peter Malinuaskas

This government has made unprecedented investments in SA Police, and it is helping better protect the community.

We have record numbers of people applying to join SA Police and double the number of graduates when compared to the previous Liberal Government.

SA Police is training more cadets at the academy than ever before, and more sworn officers are returning to frontline duties.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

SA Police has introduced new recruiting initiatives over the past two years, with Pathways to Policing and work experience program enticing young people to join, as well as our partnerships with sporting organisations.

By boosting the number of frontlines officers, SA Police can direct resources where they’re needed most to keep the community safe.

The result is a significant drop in reported crimes, with 6,694 fewer crimes reported last financial year.