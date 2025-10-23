President Trump Appoints Mark Savaya as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq

Mark Savaya (left) with U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Donald J. Trump has appointed Mark Savaya as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Donald J. Trump has appointed Mark Savaya as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq, highlighting Savaya’s deep understanding of U.S.–Iraq relations and extensive regional connections [1] . The announcement was made on Trump’s Truth Social platform on Sunday, where the President praised Savaya’s credentials and personal ties to the Iraqi community. “Mark’s deep understanding of the Iraq–U.S. relationship and his connections in the region will help advance the interests of the American people,” Trump wrote, noting that Savaya was a key player in the Michigan campaign who helped secure a record Muslim American vote[1] [2] Savaya, a Detroit-based entrepreneur of Iraqi Chaldean descent, is the first from his community to be tapped for such a high-profile diplomatic role[3]. Born in Iraq and raised in Metro Detroit’s Chaldean-American community[4], Savaya represents a bridge between American and Iraqi societies. He has built a successful career in business and gained prominence as a community leader, actively supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign in Michigan[5]. In his new role, Savaya will serve as the President’s personal envoy, coordinating directly with Iraqi officials on security, political, and economic priorities to strengthen the U.S.–Iraq partnership[6]. Savaya has expressed gratitude for the appointment, stating on social media that he is “deeply humbled, honored and grateful” and committed to bolstering U.S.–Iraq ties under President Trump’s leadership[7].References:[4] https://www.axios.com/local/detroit/2025/10/21/president-trump-mark-savaya-iraq-special-envoy [5] https://avatoday.net/node/22323 [7] https://www.arabnews.com/node/2619572/middle-east

