DEA ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

United States Attorney Kurt Wall announces support of DEA’s Annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held on October 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a bi-annual event that aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms. Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted as long as the lithium batteries are removed.

In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, prescription drugs can be disposed of at any of the 11,000 authorized collectors at any time throughout the year. For more information, visit www.dea.gov/takebackday.