Award-Winning Writer-Director-Producer Randy Scott Steinlauf Debuts Satirical Novel The Expat

A biting, witty look at ambition, absurdity, and corporate life abroad — releasing November 4, 2025

It’s based on a screenplay I wrote five years ago and draws heavily from my decades working in international business. It’s satire rooted in experience—the humor and ‘horror’ of global corporate life.” — Randy Scott Steinlauf

PARIS, FRANCE, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Éditions Shirasuna proudly announces the release of The Expat, the debut novel by writer-director-producer Randy Scott Steinlauf. Available worldwide on Amazon in hardcover ($21.99) and paperback ($11.99), The Expat offers a sharp, absurdist take on the global corporate grind and the price of ambition.Set mostly in France, The Expat follows an ambitious American finance executive whose world is upended when a promotion sends him and his family to Paris. Thrust into a bizarre corporate culture under a psychopathic CEO, he navigates professional backstabbing, comical mishaps, and family strain. As the pressure to compromise his integrity for a massive payout mounts, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice for his career.“This story was my most write-about-what-you-know project,” says Steinlauf. “It’s based on a screenplay I wrote five years ago and draws heavily from my decades working in international business. It’s satire rooted in experience — the humor and ‘horror’ of global corporate life.”With tones reminiscent of Company by Max Barry and The Devil Wears Prada by Laura Weisberger — but with a distinctly international twist — The Expat blends witty, sharp, and absurdist storytelling with a knowing critique of ambition, greed, and cross-cultural chaos.About the AuthorRandy Scott Steinlauf is an award-winning writer, director, and producer based near Lisbon, Portugal. Before embarking on a creative career, he spent over 30 years as a global senior executive living and working in France, Japan, China, and Spain. He holds a Master of International Business Studies from the University of South Carolina and a BA in French from the University of Illinois.As President and co-founder of Shirasuna Productions, Steinlauf has written and directed several acclaimed short films, including the historical fiction Fortificada – Family Council, the satirical comedy The Festival, and two AI shorts: Wine Bar and Helen. He has two more short films currently in pre-production. The Expat marks his first foray into fiction publishing.Book Title: The ExpatAuthor: Randy Scott SteinlaufPublisher: Éditions ShirasunaPublication Date: November 4, 2025Available: Amazon worldwide (Hardcover & Paperback)Genre: Satirical Fiction / Corporate HumorPrice: Hardcover $21.99 | Paperback $11.99

