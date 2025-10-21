Fenix Launches New HM60R V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp, An Upgrade to the Best-Selling HM60R

Fenix HM60R V2.0 Front View Fenix HM60R V2.0 Port View Fenix HM60R V2.0 Floodlight Fenix HM60R V2.0 Waterproof Fenix HM60R V2.0 Mountains

The updated Fenix HM60R V2.0 features higher lumens, adjustable red lighting, and improved operation.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting has released the Fenix HM60R V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp , an upgraded version of the best-selling HM60R designed to deliver enhanced brightness, a new control system, and an improved red LED function.The Fenix HM60R V2.0 features increased brightness in both white and red light modes compared to the original HM60R headlamp. The maximum white light output has been increased to 1600 lumens, and now reaches a distance of up to 558 feet (170 meters). The red light mode has also been upgraded, increasing from 5 lumens to 20 lumens for improved night visibility and map reading. The headlamp includes three primary lighting options: spotlight, floodlight, and red light. The red LED offers two brightness levels and a flashing mode, and direct access to red light mode has been added so users can activate it without cycling through white light settings.A new sliding mode switch enables quick selection between spotlight, floodlight, and a lock function, drastically improving ease of operation even when wearing gloves. A separate side switch controls on/off, brightness level adjustments, and the red light.Constructed from A6061-T6 aluminum, the HM60R V2.0 maintains Fenix’s high durability standards, with an IP68 waterproof rating and impact resistance. The hidden USB-C charging port provides secure, efficient recharging while preventing dust and moisture from entering. The headlamp is powered by one ARB-L18-4000 rechargeable battery (included) and is also compatible with two CR123A batteries.The Fenix HM60R V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp is in stock and can be ordered online through fenixlighting.com.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s rechargeable headlamps , lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Fenix HM60R V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp – Features and Operation Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.