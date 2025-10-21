Designing Safer Schools: Campus Safety and EDspaces Unite to Empower School Leaders and Facility Managers

As schools face mounting pressures to ensure student safety while maintaining effective learning environments, the co-location of Campus Safety and EDspaces

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools face mounting pressures to ensure student safety while maintaining effective learning environments, the co-location of Campus Safety and EDspaces offers a unique opportunity for school leaders and facility managers to collaborate, learn, and lead change.This strategic partnership recognizes that physical and emotional safety are inseparable from learning space design. Together, these elements form the foundation of thriving educational environments—where students feel secure, supported, and inspired to learn.A key session on November 6 will bring this vision to life. Led by Campus Safety Editor-in-Chief Robin Hattersley, the panel discussion will feature experts from a city municipality, an architectural design firm, a K–12 district, and the National School Plant Management Association (NSPMA). This session is designed with school administrators, facilities directors, and safety operations teams in mind.Attendees will gain practical strategies for:• Conducting culture and climate assessments, including mental health support systems• Performing comprehensive risk evaluations, from theft to active shooter scenarios• Applying Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles to school buildings• Enhancing stakeholder collaboration, including architects, security staff, administrators, first responders, and community members• Maintaining educational integrity while implementing security measuresThis session is a must-attend for those responsible for the safety, design, and daily operations of schools & districts. It offers a rare opportunity to hear from cross-disciplinary experts and walk away with actionable insights that can be applied immediately.Why Attend?There is no other event where your team can simultaneously address the rising safety challenges in schools and explore innovative design solutions for future-ready learning environments. Whether you're planning new construction, upgrading facilities, or refining safety protocols, this is the place to be.👉 Register now to secure your spot: https://ed-spaces.com/attend/pricing-and-registration 📩 For questions or group registration, contact the show management team at Joe.Tucker@emeraldx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.